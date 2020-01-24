Video

Ru Paul's Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz is coming to Norwich

Baga Chipz from RuPaul's Drag Race UK is coming to a Norwich nightclub. You can now watch the full first series on BBC iPlayer. Credit: BBC/Leigh Keily WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to the terms of use of BBC Pictures' Digital Picture Service (BBC Pictures) as set out at www.bbcpictures.co.uk. In particular, this image may only be published by a registered User of BBC Pictures for editorial use for the purpose of publicising the relevant BBC programme, personnel or activity during the Publicity Period which ends three review weeks following the date of transmission and provided the BBC and the copyright holder in the caption are credited. For any other purpose whatsoever, including advertising and commercial, prior written approval from the copyright holder will be required.

Baga Chipz is stunning, Baga Chipz is class and your day is about to get much better as the Ru Paul's Drag Race star is heading to a Norwich club.

Ru Paul's Drag Race UK finalist Baga Chipz is heading to Norwich this April Credit: Supplied by Fetch nightclub Ru Paul's Drag Race UK finalist Baga Chipz is heading to Norwich this April Credit: Supplied by Fetch nightclub

The Queen of the battered sausage is heading to LGBTQ+ venue Fetch in Prince of Wales Road on Saturday, April 4 for a cockney knees-up and she will be performing live and meeting fans.

Baga finished in third place on the first UK series of hit reality show, which was started in the US in 2009 by legendary drag queen Ru Paul.

For the British series, both Ru and original American judge Michelle Visage were on the panel and were joined by Alan Carr, Graham Norton and guests including Twiggy and Geri from the Spice Girls.

Each episode, the queens competed in runways and challenges to win a Ru Peter badge and the eventual winner was The Vivienne, with Divina de Campo the runner-up, who won the chance to star in her own digital series.

Baga, who is London born and bred, captured the judges attention for her comedy, which included playing Margaret Thatcher on impersonation task Snatch Game and her maid character in an acting challenge where her catchphrase "much better" was born.

She was also one third of The Frock Destroyers, alongside Blu Hydrangea and Davina, in the girlband task and their genius rendition of Break Up (Bye Bye) made the top 10 in the UK singles chart.

Fans of the show are also in luck as The Vivienne is heading to Fetch on February 22, after rearranging her November appearance due to clashes with the Ru Paul's Drag Race UK Season 1 Tour.

So start your engines and prepare for an unforgettable night, with VIP tables and packages also available.

Tickets cost £11.25, with entry before 11pm, and can be purchased at skiddle.com

Series one of Ru Paul's Drag Race UK is available in full on BBC iPlayer.