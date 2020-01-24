Search

Advanced search

Video

Ru Paul's Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz is coming to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:28 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:42 24 January 2020

Baga Chipz from RuPaul's Drag Race UK is coming to a Norwich nightclub. You can now watch the full first series on BBC iPlayer. Credit: BBC/Leigh Keily

Baga Chipz from RuPaul's Drag Race UK is coming to a Norwich nightclub. You can now watch the full first series on BBC iPlayer. Credit: BBC/Leigh Keily

WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to the terms of use of BBC Pictures' Digital Picture Service (BBC Pictures) as set out at www.bbcpictures.co.uk. In particular, this image may only be published by a registered User of BBC Pictures for editorial use for the purpose of publicising the relevant BBC programme, personnel or activity during the Publicity Period which ends three review weeks following the date of transmission and provided the BBC and the copyright holder in the caption are credited. For any other purpose whatsoever, including advertising and commercial, prior written approval from the copyright holder will be required.

Baga Chipz is stunning, Baga Chipz is class and your day is about to get much better as the Ru Paul's Drag Race star is heading to a Norwich club.

Ru Paul's Drag Race UK finalist Baga Chipz is heading to Norwich this April Credit: Supplied by Fetch nightclubRu Paul's Drag Race UK finalist Baga Chipz is heading to Norwich this April Credit: Supplied by Fetch nightclub

The Queen of the battered sausage is heading to LGBTQ+ venue Fetch in Prince of Wales Road on Saturday, April 4 for a cockney knees-up and she will be performing live and meeting fans.

Baga finished in third place on the first UK series of hit reality show, which was started in the US in 2009 by legendary drag queen Ru Paul.

For the British series, both Ru and original American judge Michelle Visage were on the panel and were joined by Alan Carr, Graham Norton and guests including Twiggy and Geri from the Spice Girls.

Each episode, the queens competed in runways and challenges to win a Ru Peter badge and the eventual winner was The Vivienne, with Divina de Campo the runner-up, who won the chance to star in her own digital series.

Baga, who is London born and bred, captured the judges attention for her comedy, which included playing Margaret Thatcher on impersonation task Snatch Game and her maid character in an acting challenge where her catchphrase "much better" was born.

READ MORE: A bottomless prosecco, gin and cheese brunch is coming to Norwich

She was also one third of The Frock Destroyers, alongside Blu Hydrangea and Davina, in the girlband task and their genius rendition of Break Up (Bye Bye) made the top 10 in the UK singles chart.

Fans of the show are also in luck as The Vivienne is heading to Fetch on February 22, after rearranging her November appearance due to clashes with the Ru Paul's Drag Race UK Season 1 Tour.

So start your engines and prepare for an unforgettable night, with VIP tables and packages also available.

Tickets cost £11.25, with entry before 11pm, and can be purchased at skiddle.com

Series one of Ru Paul's Drag Race UK is available in full on BBC iPlayer.

Most Read

Part of A47 shut after crash

A crash has closed the A47 at King's Lynn. Picture: James Bass

Solicitors banned from being directors after clients lose £1.8m

Richard Mallett has been banned from holding directorships for 13 years. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Norse earmarks 20 jobs and four sites for axe due to ‘financial reasons’

Norse has earmarked four sites for closure. Picture: Sarah Ravencroft

Man in 80s seriously hurt in mobility scooter crash

Emergency services were called to the A47 Hardwick roundabout on Thursday following a collision between a car and a mobility scooter. Picture: Chris Bishop

Two men found hiding in cupboard by police

Police attended Philadelphia Lane to check on a vulnerable man but found two men in a cupboard, one who had breached a court order. Photo: Norfolk Police

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich company Hawkin’s Bazaar collapses into administration

(Inset) A notice in the window of Hawkin's Bazaar in Castle Quarter states the company is administration. Pictures: Archant

Rare ‘dragon scale’ discovered on north Norfolk coast

(Pictured) Michelle Smith, 49, of Edgefield, found the

Concern new bid to help people with disabilities could shut day centres

Matty, 29, who has a learning disability is working at Broadland High School as the result of a Norfolk County Council pilot project. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Two teenagers admit knife attack on boy in Norwich

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Two Norfolk hospitals have above average mortality rates for hip fractures

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH
Drive 24