Ru Paul's Drag Race winner forced to reschedule Norwich club appearance

RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne

Winner of Ru Paul's Drag Race UK The Vivienne was set to appear at a Norwich club this weekend, but has pulled out due to a schedule conflict.

The cast of Ru Paul's Drag Race UK series one - L-R Divina De Campo, Baga Chipz, Crystal, The Vivienne, Cheryl Hole, Blu Hydrangea, Scaredy Kat, Vinegar Strokes, Gothy Kendoll, Sum Ting Wong

The experienced queen beat Baga Chipz and Divina de Campo to win the competition and her prize will see her whisked off to Hollywood to star in her own digital series.

In October, Fetch nightclub in Prince of Wales Road announced The Vivienne would be making a personal appearance and singing live on Saturday, November 30.

However, since the show has ended, the Ru Paul's Drag Race UK Season 1 Tour has been announced, featuring all ten queens from the series, which includes a date in London on November 29 and Birmingham on December 1.

Fetch Norwich posted the news on Facebook on Monday evening and wrote: "It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce that due to unforeseen circumstances, The Vivienne has had to rearrange her show with us this Saturday.

"This is due to a conflict in her schedule with her UK Drag Race Tour.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Cheryl Hole is coming to Fetch on New Year's Eve

"The Vivienne has kindly rearranged, with the new date of the show at Fetch being February 22, 2020.

"We offer our sincerest apologies for any disappointment and any inconvenience this causes, though this decision was out of our hands."

The reality show started in the US in 2009 by legendary drag queen Ru Paul and came to the UK for the first time this year with original American judge Michelle Visage, alongside Alan Carr, Graham Norton and guests have included Twiggy and Andrew Garfield.

The Vivienne was praised by the judges for her glamorous style and acting ability and her impression of Donald Trump in impersonation task Snatch Game was hailed by judge Michelle as the best in the history of the show.

For those that don't want to wait that long, fans can expect Something Kinda Oooh on New Year's Eve as fellow contestant Cheryl Hole makes an appearance at the LGBTQ+ venue.

Series one of Ru Paul's Drag Race UK is available in full on BBC iPlayer.