New fish and chip shop opens in Norwich and it even sells battered pizza

Rianna Royall, 26 outside her newly opened fish and chip shop on Castle Meadow in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

A new fish and chip shop has opened its doors in Norwich city centre and alongside traditional offerings, items such as battered pizza and chilli peppers are also on the menu.

Royall's Fisherie has opened its doors at 17 to 19 Castle Meadow and sells locally-sourced cod and haddock, which is skinless and boneless, Whitby wholetail scampi, homemade pies, fishcakes and battered sausage.

This is served alongside traditional thick-cut chips, with the option to have them in a butty with curry sauce, cheese or gravy.

The new business has been launched by couple Rianna Royall, 26, and Julian Richards, 51, who both live in Norwich and wanted to work for themselves.

Miss Royall said: "I've worked in hospitality for nine years and decided after that I didn't want to do it for other people anymore.

"My partner had been a barber for 35 years and we both wanted a change and to do something together.

"He is originally from Whitby which is the home of fish and chips and we both enjoy eating it."

The pair took over the unit, which used to be a coffee shop, six months ago when it was an empty shell and Miss Royall also went on a course at the National Federation of Fish Fryers (NFFF) training academy in Leeds to gain experience.

Afterwards, she decided to experiment and unusual items on the menu include homemade macaroni cheese sticks, battered chilli peppers and even a deep-fried cheese and tomato pizza.

Miss Royall added: "I think our location is our main stand-out point as we have amazing footfall with everyone getting on the buses - we've been open since Thursday and it has gone really well and can only get better.

"We have reasonable prices and pride ourselves on quality and use butchers' sausages and our fish is all locally-sourced.

"People should visit us because we have the best fish and chips in Norwich."

Royall's Fisherie is open 11am to 5.30pm on Tuesday, 11am to 6pm Wednesday to Saturday and closed on Sunday and Monday.