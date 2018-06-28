9 things to do at the Royal Norfolk Show 2019

The Royal Norfolk Show 2018. Thursday 28th June 2018.

From live butchery demonstrations to a make-your-own terrariums workshop, get stuck in as the Royal Norfolk Show returns for 2019.

The Royal Norfolk Show 2018. Thursday 28th June 2018.

1. Enjoy a picnic…

Sample the best produce and support local businesses in the Adnams Food and Drink Experience and HSBC Flavours Food Hub. With over 100 stands offering cheese, crisps, chutneys, sweet treats and drinks including gin, there are so many opportunities to find food to enjoy with friends and family at the Show.

2. Sunset Sounds

Available on Wednesday evening, Sunset Sounds will be filled with western swing and southern living - so grab your cowboy boots and grapevine your way to the Woodland Arena where you can see a line-up including Morganway with Skerryvore, Sam Coe and the Long Shadows and Lucy Grubb. This is an extended programme for the Wednesday or if you fancy joining us later, you can buy an evening ticket from £10 (£5 concessions).

3. Green fingers

Fancy learning how to make a plant filled terranium? Romeo and Succulent will be on the Norfolk Growing Stage at midday on Thursday showing visitors how to make these beautiful mini-gardens at home. The stage which is situated in the Horticultural Area will be packed with cookery demonstrations and Q&As from gardening experts.

The Royal Norfolk Show 2018. Thursday 28th June 2018.

4. Entertain your little scientists

Join local scientists in the Discovery Zone to polish up your scientific and engineering skills by model making, DNA detecting, nest building, solving riddles, experimenting with chemicals and food by battling with bacteria. The Discovery Zone will be packed with free activities and workshops as well as demonstrations and experiments taking place on the central Discovery Zone stage.

5. Prize Winning Style

Style scouts will be on the lookout for the most eye-catching outfits from male and female show-goers, so if you look fabulous and are carrying off your outfit with undeniable aplomb - you could be a winner! On both show days, two Best Dressed winners will be selected, with each winning an intu Chapelfield gift card worth £250.

The Royal Norfolk Show 2018. Thursday 28th June 2018.

6. Are you top of the trees?

Have fun climbing trees and seeing the Show from a different viewpoint - Easton & Otley College Arboriculture Department will be helping visitors of all ages to climb some of the trees in the woodland and forestry village.

7. Preparing for your summer BBQs?

Learn about making the perfect sausage and cooking the perfect beef steak on the Art of Butchery stage. This stage has a jam-packed timetable with talks and demonstrations which will make you the king (or queen) of the BBQ this summer.

8. We are the Champions!

The Royal Norfolk Show 2018. Wednesday 27th June 2018.

Come and have your photo taken with the Championship Trophy at the Norwich City Football Club stand in the Sports Village. Support your local team, meet ex-players and take a selfie!

9. This little piggy went all the way home

Make a stop at the Countryside Arena at 11am and 2.45pm to see the Church Farm Ham National. These cleverly named pigs will be taking part in the race of the century and is a visitor highlight of the Show.

For more information for this year's Royal Norfolk Show on Wednesday 26 June and Thursday 27 June including tickets please visit royalnorfolkshow.co.uk.

Please note timings and displays are subject to change.