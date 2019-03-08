Royal Norfolk Show 2019 horticulture highlights

Green-fingered visitors will enjoy the brightly-coloured planting in the horticultural area Picture: James Bass © James Bass 2018

It wouldn't be the Royal Norfolk Show without an extravaganza of flowers, gardens and horticultural talks and demos. Here's a round-up of what's in-store at the Royal Norfolk Show 2019.

Each of the seven show gardens will provide space for inspiration and contemplation Picture: James Bass Each of the seven show gardens will provide space for inspiration and contemplation Picture: James Bass

This year, the Horticultural Area, which is sponsored by Clydesdale Banking Group, features even more show gardens, offering extra inspiration to green-fingered visitors.

Drawing on this year's themes, which include wellbeing and volunteering, a number of charities, community groups and local horticultural organisations will be showcasing work.

A great deal of thought has gone into creating peaceful green spaces that offer respite from everyday stresses - for all types of people.

There'll also be more school gardens this year - so you can talent spot a new generation of budding gardeners.

This year there'll be even more school gardens than before Picture: James Bass This year there'll be even more school gardens than before Picture: James Bass

School gardens

Schoolchildren from Northgate High School, The Clare School, Aldborough Primary School, Beeston Hall School, Aylsham High School, Hapton Primary School and Norwich School have all designed gardens, which will be judged on June 26, with the winning school taking home £50-worth of vouchers to support their own gardening projects.

NNHS horticultural show

As ever, the Norfolk and Norwich Horticultural Society Show shares the crème de la crème of locally-grown roses, sweet peas, cut flowers, pot plants, and delicious fruit and vegetables.

Take a look at the prize-winning produce and see how your garden compares! Pauline Harper of the NNHS is especially looking forward to watching "the flower arrangers do their large displays which are so colourful!"

Entertainment SPACE

With a café from Café Britannia, plenty of seating and a packed programme, the Entertainment Space is perfect for relaxing - and learning.

The Norfolk Growing Stage, sponsored by Today Magazine, offers horticultural talks, cookery demonstrations, local food and drinks producers and some lively choir music. Gardening experts Michael Perry, aka The Plant Geek, and blogger Ade, of Agents of Field, will co-host the stage.

Shopping

Over 30 stands offer everything from eye-catching houseplants to specialist plants from nurseries, as well as a flower delivery subscription service and covetable additions for your garden, like shepherd's huts - the Horticultural Area is perfect for a spot of shopping to bring new life to your garden.

The 2019 show gardens

Beyond the Rusty Arch by David Magor Gardens

This comforting garden guides visitors on a thoughtful journey inspired by the experience of losing a loved one. This peaceful space is a place to stop and think.

City Escapes by Lucy's Garden & Kingdom Landscapes

Taking inspiration from Norwich's beautiful landmarks, this chic sanctuary combines marble paving and natural stone walling with planting in an uplifting colour palette.

Norfolk Delights by J H Landscaping

With its calming atmosphere this garden sums up all things Norfolk. Rustic details and tributes to our local traditions feature throughout.

Fairhaven Flora and Fauna by Fairhaven Woodland & Water Garden

Leafy ferns, colourful hydrangeas and a boardwalk-flanked waterway are at the heart of this space, which celebrates gardening that helps wildlife to flourish.

Turn It Tropical, designed by Uhi Millington, built by Evergreens Landscaping and Evergreens Turn it Tropical

The jungles of the Far East are the reference point for this garden - enjoy giant luscious foliage, and tropical plants with curious textures and shapes in this slice of paradise.

A Quiet Space by Horticulture Enterprise Students at City College Norwich

Horticulture Enterprise students at City College Norwich built this restorative space for people experiencing stress. They grew all of the plants, salvaged the wood, made a bug hotel and created a living wall. The result is a welcoming space to sit with friends.

Hundred Acre Wood by Easton & Otley College

Easton and Otley College's Winnie the Pooh-themed garden represents each of the story's lovable characters, with foraging-friendly woodland plants and a campfire and seating area.