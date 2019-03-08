Search

Royal Norfolk Show 2019 - all you need to know

PUBLISHED: 14:40 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:47 20 June 2019

The RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Archant

The Royal Norfolk Show 2019 offers two days filled with fantastic sights, sounds, smells and tastes - and to ensure your visit is action-packed, here's all you need to know.

The Gramd Parade of Livestock is a highlight in the Grand Ring Picture: Lee BlanchflowerThe Gramd Parade of Livestock is a highlight in the Grand Ring Picture: Lee Blanchflower

HIGHLIGHTS

The Grand Ring

The Grand Ring at the Royal Norfolk Show will be packed with exciting displays, top class equestrian events and the Grand Parade of livestock and horses. Highlights for 2019 include the return of the impressive Musical Ride of the Household Cavalry, a parade of Rolls Royce motorcars, a pageant by the Norfolk branch of the National Farmers' Union telling the story of farming in Norfolk since 1919, and the ever-popular RAF Falcons.

The Royal Norfolk Show is a foodie heaven Picture: Lee BlanchflowerThe Royal Norfolk Show is a foodie heaven Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Fabulous food

The Royal Norfolk Show welcomes many local food and drink producers who use great local ingredients to make delicious cheese, tasty fudge, tangy chutney and fruity ale.

The Adnams Food and Drink Experience and Flavours Food Hub offers a range of tastes from over 100 producers. There's also a Food Creche to ensure your new purchases stay cool and fresh throughout the day, ready for when you take them home.

A range of local acts will perform on bandstands and stages across the showground Picture: James BassA range of local acts will perform on bandstands and stages across the showground Picture: James Bass

Entertainment

Live music will offer the perfect soundtrack to the Royal Norfolk Show. Building on last year's successful midsummer evening programme, the show will again stay open later. Head to the Woodland Area, where the Sunset Sounds line-up includes Morganway with Skerryvore, Sam Coe and the Long Shadows and Lucy Grubb.

The equine programme includes world-class showjumping Picture: Lee BlanchflowerThe equine programme includes world-class showjumping Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Down on the farm

From big beast farm machinery and some of the largest cattle in the land to rare breeds and world class showjumping, the Royal Norfolk Show's farming, livestock and equine programme will be as busy as ever.

The show offers many opportunities to engage with local farming, including Mr Mawkin's Farm where you can meet over 30 different British rare and native breeds of horses, cattle, sheep, pigs and poultry, and the Innovation Hub where you can learn what the future of farming holds.

The horticulture Area features everything from exotic plants to garden structures, from house plants to garden design Picture: James BassThe horticulture Area features everything from exotic plants to garden structures, from house plants to garden design Picture: James Bass

Fantastic flowers

Horticulture highlights include the Norfolk and Norwich Horticultural Society Show, expert-led trade stands and inspiring show gardens from local designers, schools and organisations. There is also a varied programme of entertainment on the Norfolk Growing Stage, and a chance to relax in the garden café.

Support local

Action from the Church Farm Ham National at the Royal Norfolk Show Picture: Ian BurtAction from the Church Farm Ham National at the Royal Norfolk Show Picture: Ian Burt

The Royal Norfolk Show is a great place to experience everything that is local - by supporting local farmers, football teams, charities and communities. One of the themes for this year's show is 'Tourism in the region', and you will find many organisations promoting why Norfolk is the best place to enjoy a vacation (or staycation!)

Don't miss the Jarrold Fashion Show or the Art Gallery too.

Countryside, The Broads and forestry areas

The Broads Village features its own ‘mini-broad’ Picture: James BassThe Broads Village features its own ‘mini-broad’ Picture: James Bass

Why not paddle a canoe, shoot an arrow, or learn a woodland craft?

You may also want to watch:

Look out for the horse logging display and see the farriers and blacksmiths in competition in the Forestry and Countryside area. Meanwhile, the Countryside Arena offers a great programme of entertainment including pig racing, falconry and ferret displays and the dog agility show.

TICKETS

Adult: £22 advance, £26 on the gate

Two-day adult: £34 (online only)

Child: (5-16) £8 advance, £11 on the gate

Concession: (65+, student, disabled) £18 advance, £23 on the gate

Family: (2 adults 3 children) £49 advance, £63 on the gate

Carer: £11 advance, £13 on the day

Car parking: £6 per vehicle but you can receive a free car parking pass with every online purchase

Evening ticket: adult £10, concessions £5

Where to buy:

Anglia Farmers, Honingham

Archant, Prospect House, Norwich

Sainsbury's, Attleborough

Sainsbury's, Great Yarmouth

Sainsbury's, Longwater

Sainsbury's, Pound Lane

Tesco, Dereham

Tourist Information Centre, The Forum, Norwich

HOW TO GET TO THE SHOW

By car - The Royal Norfolk Show is held at the Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, Norwich, Norfolk NR5 0TT. It's easy to get to - just off the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass at the A1074 junction (Longwater interchange). The route will be well signposted on all major roads in the area.

By public transport - For full details of the bus services to the showground, please visit www.firstgroup.com/norfolk-suffolk/ www.konectbus.co.uk

By taxi - Taxi drop off is available at the King George VI Gate on Dereham Road, NR5 0TT.

For more information visit www.royalnorfolkshow.co.uk

