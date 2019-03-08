Could you be among the Royal Norfolk Show's best dressed?

Day two of the Best Dressed and Headline Hat competition at the show in 2018 Picture: Matt Keal Archant

The Royal Norfolk Show 2019 is the perfect opportunity to get all dressed-up - and your finery could win you a fabulous prize too.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Some of last year's winners in their standout looks Picture: Lee Blanchflower Some of last year's winners in their standout looks Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Fascinators at the ready! Getting all dressed up for the Royal Norfolk Show is one of the things that makes Norfolk's biggest event so much fun. And as ever, your stylish get-up could win you a covetable fashion prize, thanks to intu Chapelfield.

Style scouts will be on the lookout for the most eye-catching outfits from male and female show-goers, so if you look fabulous and are carrying off your outfit with undeniable aplomb - you could be a winner!

On both show days, two Best Dressed winners will be selected, with each winning an intu Chapelfield gift card worth £250. The style spotters will also be looking out for a Headline Hat on each day, with the winner bagging an intu Chapelfield gift card worth £100.

Whether you like to get ahead of the trends, have a soft spot for vintage finds, or are known for your signature country-chic style, this is your chance to make an impact and have a heap of fun at the same time.

Katy Michael (left) and Florrie Dunn (right) personal stylists at Jarrold Picture: Jarrold Katy Michael (left) and Florrie Dunn (right) personal stylists at Jarrold Picture: Jarrold

How judging works

Once style spotters have selected their favourite looks, The Best Dressed judging takes place at the intu Chapelfield gazebo outside the RNAA offices at 2.50pm on both days. Think the style spotters have passed your show-stopping outfit or headwear by? Head to the gazebo to nominate yourself or a friend, and enjoy a glass of fizz at the same time.

The Jarrold Fashion Show at the Royal Norfolk Show 2018 Picture: Nick Butcher The Jarrold Fashion Show at the Royal Norfolk Show 2018 Picture: Nick Butcher

The criteria

intu Chapelfield's Sheridan Smith shares her tips for creating a winning look.

"Headwear is a must for the show," Sheridan says, with judges looking for men and women in Headline Hats that "complement the wearer's face shape as well as their outfit."

You may also want to watch:

The Best Dressed will be those whose stylish looks showcase their personal style and originality with flare and confidence. "Dare to be different," Sheridan says. "Think jumpsuits, maxi dresses, bright colours and statement accessories. Shoes must look and feel good. Consider wedges or block heels instead of stilettos as you could be covering several miles across damp grass."

For guys, striking suits or blazers and distinctive hats - whether traditional or creative - are a must.

Style advice

Florrie Dunn and Katy Michael, personal stylists at Jarrold, share their sartorial wisdom…

"For those who like to go traditional, a floral dress is always on the fashion radar at this time of year," Florrie explains. For a modern twist: "The shirt dress is a must-have piece this season - dress it down after the show for work and play to get more cost per wear."

When it comes to jumpsuits, Florrie suggests opting for a "printed style, with sleeves and a cropped culotte, as this is flattering on anyone."

When shopping for hats and fascinators, Katy advises: "Go for a colour that contrasts with your outfit, or a neutral shade to add a luxury feel to your look. The general rule is that smaller headwear suits petite features and body frames and larger hats suit bigger features and larger body frames, but don't be afraid to mix it up and have fun with your look."

To plan your show-stopping Royal Norfolk Show look, make a free styling appointment with Florrie or Katy. Pop instore, to floor one, or call 01603 697290.

Follow the runway

This year, the annual fashion show is hosted by Jarrold and Norfolk Magazine, with hourly shows running from 11am on both days. Between presentations, Jarrold beauty consultants Paris Cressy and Yvonne Smith and Jarrold personal stylists Florrie Dunn and Katy Michael will present the season's must-have looks. They'll also be on hand throughout the day to offer indispensible consultations and advice.

The fashion show is staged by PSE Norwich with Ekiko, this year supported by Birketts Solicitors and Page Brothers printers.