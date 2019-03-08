Local artists share (and sell) their wares

Over 350 artworks are on display at the Art Gallery, offering something to suit every taste Picture: James Bass Archant

The Art Gallery at the Royal Norfolk Show 2019 offers the opportunity to soak up some local art - and perhaps come home with a brand new painting for your walls.

The Royal Norfolk Show Art Gallery is a great place to buy work by local artists Picture: ANTONY KELLY The Royal Norfolk Show Art Gallery is a great place to buy work by local artists Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Each year, the Art Gallery at the Royal Norfolk Show offers the perfect chance to see artworks by both emerging and established artists from Norfolk and across the region. More than 350 paintings and sculptures are on display in the marquee this year - and whether you're thinking about making a purchase, or just window shopping, there's something to suit every taste.

Works range from the classic to the contemporary, landscape and abstract across oil, watercolour, charcoal, pastel, textile, ink, lino cuts and clay, ceramic and bronze sculptures. One artwork will be selected for the respected Sponsor's Choice Prize, chosen by this year's sponsors Arnolds Keys.

Winner of last year's Sponsor's Choice Prize was Norwich-based artist Karen Keable, for her beautiful acrylic painting 'A Splash of Summer', which depicts a familiar coastal scene of waves crashing on the shore.

2018 Art Show winner 'A Splash of Summer'’ by Karen Keable Picture: Lee Blanchflower 2018 Art Show winner 'A Splash of Summer'’ by Karen Keable Picture: Lee Blanchflower

The Art Gallery has grown in popularity in recent years, with many buyers looking forward to this annual event to catch up with local artists, and select a very special piece to add to their own collection, or maybe gift to a loved one for a big anniversary or birthday.

You can find the Royal Norfolk Show Art Gallery at the corner of Third Drive and Royal Avenue, Stand 106.