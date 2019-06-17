Search

7 rooftop bars to visit in Norfolk this summer

17 June, 2019 - 14:34
The Oak Bar and Terrace in Norwich

The Oak Bar and Terrace in Norwich

Archant

From panoramic views of the city to the idyllic Norfolk coast, start the summer on a high by visiting one of these rooftop bars.

Rooftop Gardens, NorwichRooftop Gardens, Norwich

Rooftop Gardens

The Union Building, Rose Lane, Norwich, NR1 1BY

Dine and enjoy tasty cocktails on the skyline with a backdrop of the city's iconic landmarks including Norwich Castle, Cathedral and The Forum. The outside area features 360-degree views with comfy seating and heaters which is perfect for al fresco dining even on those chilly summer evenings. Mains include rump of lamb, pan seared hake fillet and butternut squash tagine and there is also a large indoor are ideal for a catch-up with friends or date night.

Gonzo's Tea Room rooftop bar Credit: Neil PerryGonzo's Tea Room rooftop bar Credit: Neil Perry

Gonzo's Tea Room

68 London Street, Norwich, NR2 1JT

Shabby chic Norwich bar Gonzo's Tea Room first opened in 68 London Street in 2014 and has become a hugely popular day and night spot. The bar serves food throughout the day including dirty burgers, wings by the pound and loaded fries. Last year they opened a rooftop garden which includes picnic benches and hammocks and a bar which also serves G&T slushies and you can also get food served upstairs.

Cliff Hotel, Gorleston. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodCliff Hotel, Gorleston. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Cliff Hotel Terrace and Garden

Cliff Hill, Gorleston, NR31 6DH

The terrace overlooks Gorleston beach and is the perfect place to unwind whilst taking in the sea air. It is open from May until September and serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and a range of drinks. There is also a high tea experience with tasty sandwiches, scones, patisserie cakes served with tea, coffee and bubbly.

Mr Postles' Apothecary in Upper King Street.Mr Postles' Apothecary in Upper King Street.

Mr Postles' Apothecary

2 Upper King Street, Norwich NR3 1HA

A cosy roof terrace perfect for drinks on a lazy summer afternoon with cocktail potions such as Cherry Bakewell, Irish Disco Biscuit and an Elderflower Garden. They also serve a range of small plates and mains and there is often live music in the downstairs bar.

The Oak Bar and Terrace Credit: Jonathan ThursbyThe Oak Bar and Terrace Credit: Jonathan Thursby

The Oak Bar and Terrace

89 Yarmouth Road, Norwich, NR7 0HH

A restaurant, bar and coffee roastery in Thorpe St Andrew, located just a stone's throw from the River Yare, with a large terrace with plenty of outdoor seating and parasols. They also host regular live music events, run tapas and cocktail nights on a Friday and bottomless brunch on a Saturday.

Number 1 Bar and Restaurant Credit: Google MapsNumber 1 Bar and Restaurant Credit: Google Maps

Bar 1 and Restaurant

1 Pier Walk, Gorleston, NR31 6DA

A great spot for a hearty lunch before heading for a day at the beach and there are also regular live music nights. The outdoor terrace is popular with locals and visitors alike and there is a range of drinks with a wide selection of gins.

The historic Cromer Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe historic Cromer Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Pavilion Bar

Cromer Pier, NR27 9HE

Enjoy stunning views of the north Norfolk coastline at this unique spot on Cromer Pier. Watch the world go by and enjoy a range of drinks, including Adnams cask ales and Norfolk Raider cider which is brewed in Norwich, Norfolk gins and other local offerings. Make sure to grab some fish and chips in the town whilst you're there or grab a bucket of loaded fries from newly-opened The Bucket List in Hamilton Road which has toppings such as lasagne and barbecue ribs.

