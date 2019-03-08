Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion
Video

Local dancers star in Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet

PUBLISHED: 11:57 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 30 August 2019

Dancers Isis Clunie and Alexander Fadayiro at rehearsals of Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dancers Isis Clunie and Alexander Fadayiro at rehearsals of Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

Some of East Anglia's top emerging dance talent is in Norfolk this week rehearsing for a fresh and exciting new version of a Shakespearean classic.

Dancers go through their moves during the rehearsals of Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDancers go through their moves during the rehearsals of Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

They are preparing to bring the Bard's tragic love story Romeo and Juliet to the stage in a vibrant and passionate dance production.

Created by the world-renowned choreographer Matthew Bourne, six young people successfully auditioned for roles in the production alongside Matthew's highly-regarded New Adventures company and they will take to the stage from Tuesday when the production opens a run at Norwich Theatre Royal.

Isis Clunie, one of the young performers from Cambridge, said: "It is really intense but I am learning so much.

"I am just watching the professional company and thinking 'I wish I could be that good' - I am being a bit of a sponge and trying to soak everything up."

Dancers go through their moves during the rehearsals of Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDancers go through their moves during the rehearsals of Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

READ MORE: Matthew Bourne on capturing young love ahead of Romeo and Juliet at Theatre Royal

Alexander Fadayiro, who plays Lennox and is part of the touring cast, said: "Those of us in the touring cast have had a lot of time to learn this but the local casts are coming in and learning their parts in a week and it really makes you stay on your game."

Speaking about Matthew Bourne's modern take on Romeo and Juliet, Mr Fadayiro said: "It is tying in with current issues around youth and mental health and everything he produces is really relatable to the audience.

"It will take elements from the Romeo and Juliet story we know and flip them on their head."

Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet runs from September 3 to 7 at 7.30pm, with 2.30pm matinees on Thursday and Saturday, and tickets cost from £10 to £42.

Dancers go through their moves during the rehearsals of Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDancers go through their moves during the rehearsals of Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Book at theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk or call the box office on 01603 630000.

Most Read

Stricken cafe owed £380,000 but boss insists government is to blame for closure

Davina Tanner OBE, owner of Café Britannia, said she would not be closing the business if it weren't for the MoJ notice. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

Why are American B-2 stealth bombers flying over the county?

The B2s spotted over Norfolk. Photo: Kate Royall

Cafe saved day before it was due to close

The café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park has been saved a day before it was due to shut. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fears after 11-year-old boy punctures foot on needle on beach

Lowestoft's South Beach

Tribute to couple who died following crash on notorious Norfolk road

Andrew and Jean Crawford who were killed in a crash on the A1075 at Hockham. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Most Read

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

Why are American B-2 stealth bombers flying over the county?

The B2s spotted over Norfolk. Photo: Kate Royall

Husband and wife dead and woman seriously injured after crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts

A47 reopens more than seven hours after crash

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family diner closing after more than 30 years

Craig and Sara Armitage announced Nick's Diner has closed. Photo: Submitted

Long delays on the A47 as campers head to Sundown

Sundown Festival Credit: Ryan Dinham/Supplied by Zeitgeist Agency

Motorists facing weekend of disruption as A140 is closed

The A140 will be closed for the first of two weekends of work on the new roundabout at Hempnall. Picture: Getty

What does Goals Soccer accounting scandal mean for Norwich site?

Goals Soccer Centres is up for sale after a major accounting scandal was revealed. The Norwich centre is found at the Hewett School playing fields. Photo: Bill Smith

Fears after 11-year-old boy punctures foot on needle on beach

Lowestoft's South Beach
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists