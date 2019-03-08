Video

Local dancers star in Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet

Dancers Isis Clunie and Alexander Fadayiro at rehearsals of Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Some of East Anglia's top emerging dance talent is in Norfolk this week rehearsing for a fresh and exciting new version of a Shakespearean classic.

They are preparing to bring the Bard's tragic love story Romeo and Juliet to the stage in a vibrant and passionate dance production.

Created by the world-renowned choreographer Matthew Bourne, six young people successfully auditioned for roles in the production alongside Matthew's highly-regarded New Adventures company and they will take to the stage from Tuesday when the production opens a run at Norwich Theatre Royal.

Isis Clunie, one of the young performers from Cambridge, said: "It is really intense but I am learning so much.

"I am just watching the professional company and thinking 'I wish I could be that good' - I am being a bit of a sponge and trying to soak everything up."

Alexander Fadayiro, who plays Lennox and is part of the touring cast, said: "Those of us in the touring cast have had a lot of time to learn this but the local casts are coming in and learning their parts in a week and it really makes you stay on your game."

Speaking about Matthew Bourne's modern take on Romeo and Juliet, Mr Fadayiro said: "It is tying in with current issues around youth and mental health and everything he produces is really relatable to the audience.

"It will take elements from the Romeo and Juliet story we know and flip them on their head."

Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet runs from September 3 to 7 at 7.30pm, with 2.30pm matinees on Thursday and Saturday, and tickets cost from £10 to £42.

Book at theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk or call the box office on 01603 630000.