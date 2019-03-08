UEA educated Game of Thrones actor defends 'flawless' final season

A Game of Thrones actor who studied creative writing in Norwich has weighed in on the finale of the hit HBO show.

Dr Roger Ashton-Griffiths played the head of one of the most powerful families in Westeros as Mace Tyrell, until his character met an explosive end in season six.

On Sunday the 62-year-old actor, who graduated from the University of East Anglia in 2016 with a Creative Writing PhD, took to Twitter to defend the show's finale following more than a million fans signing a petition for season eight to be rewritten.

He said: "I've just watched the final three eps of Game of Thrones, and found them to be complex and wholly satisfying.

"Surely those who are dissatisfied are so because they didn't get the end they wanted.

"Every element of the production is flawless."

Game of Thrones' final season snagged more that 13 million live viewers - making it the most watched episode of any HBO show ever.

The network is now working on a prequel TV series set thousands of years before the battle for The Iron Throne.