Rock for Heroes organise 24-hour fundraiser in aid of NHS

The cast of hit 80s show Rock for Heroes is going live this weekend for a 24-hour fundraiser to raise money for the NHS.

The show has been a firm favourite in Norfolk for years and sees the cast, including a live rock band, perform all the biggest hits of the 80s from acts including Queen, Elton John and Spandau Ballet.

The touring show, which had its last performance at Cromer Pier before lockdown, raises money for Help the Heroes that supports members of the armed forces and veterans.

This Saturday, May 2 they will be raising money for a different group of heroes and are doing a 24-hour Facebook Live fundraiser from 12pm until midday on Sunday to raise money for NHS Charities Together.

It will broadcast on the ‘Rock for Heroes’ Facebook page and feature the full cast of the show who will be singing rock and pop hits along with doing cookery demonstrations, fitness sessions and much more.

Will Norton, manager of Total Productions behind Rock for Heroes, said: “Our director Philip Hawkins was sitting in the garden and wanted to do something for the NHS and then called us with his idea and now it is a reality.

“Since lockdown we have been doing Facebook Live videos every day at 6pm with different cast members doing things to keep people entertained which has had an amazing response, so we hope people will support us this Saturday too.

“We are also trying to reschedule all our UK tour dates, including our date at the Maddermarket Theatre in Norwich on July 3.”

Donate at justgiving.com/fundraising/rockforheroestv