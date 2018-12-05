Search

Will Robbie Williams join Take That on stage in Norwich?

05 December, 2018 - 10:12
Mark Owen, Robbie Williams, Gary Barlow and Howard Donald of Take That attending the Gala Night for Take That's The Band musical, in association with the Elton John AIDs Foundation. Picture Ian West/PA Wire.

PA

Robbie Williams has given fans hope that he will join Take That on their Odyssey tour which is coming to Norwich next summer.

The 44-year-old first fuelled rumours when he performed with Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald during The X Factor final, a show which he is a judge on.

And he has now said he will join the 30th anniversary greatest hits tour whenever he can.

“If we’re in the same town at the same time, then I’ll hop on stage,” he said. “There’s always an open mic at my gigs and there’s an open mic for me at their gigs too.”

Take That return to Carrow Road for a gig on May 30 and when tickets went on sale earlier this year they sold out in under two hours. Tickets quickly appeared on resale sites for more than £400.

Robbie currently doesn’t have a show scheduled on this date and has a break from his Las Vegas residency from the middle of March to the middle of June.

Looking ahead to the Take That tour, Robbie said: “Every tour is amazing to do. It’s the creation of it and then actually performing your creation on the stage.”

