Rob Beckett is coming to Norwich with a new show

PUBLISHED: 10:47 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:49 28 August 2019

Rob Beckett is coming to Norwich on his new tour. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Rob Beckett is bringing his brand new stand-up tour to Norwich.

The comedian will stop at the Norwich Theatre Royal on Monday, April 13, on his Wallop! tour.

A regular face on TV, the 33-year-old has recently hosted BBC One's All Together Now and regularly appears as a team captain on 8 Out Of 10 Cats.

He has also starred in Live At The Apollo, Would I Lie To You? and Mock The Week and is the host of The Magic Sponge podcast alongside Jimmy Bullard and Ian Smith.

Tickets for the Norwich show, which has a 14 plus age restriction, go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 30, at 9.30am.

Beckett is just one of a number of comedians coming to the theatre in 2020 with Ed Byrne, Milton Jones and Ross Noble also headlining shows.

For more information visit theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk or call the box office on 01603 630000.

