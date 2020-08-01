Video

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure opens new attraction Dippy’s Raceway with electric cars

George, Brock and Asha enjoy new attraction Dippy's Raceway at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure has launched a new attraction called Dippy’s Raceway, an outdoor circuit where young explorers try and snap up the best time around the course.

Brock takes one of the cars for a spin at Dippy's Raceway which has just launched at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Picture: Ella Wilkinson Brock takes one of the cars for a spin at Dippy's Raceway which has just launched at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The latest addition to the 85-acre park and woodland, which is located in Lenwade, opens on Saturday, August 1 and it features Dippy-themed electric cars, who is the Roarr! mascot, and children can race around a prehistoric track.

Spectators are also able to watch from the sidelines and there is a brand new podium for the top three racers.

The opening comes as the park gears up for a summer of fun with five outdoor shows every day between 10.30am and 3.30pm, featuring disco dancing from Dippy and animal encounters.

There will also be evening events throughout August, starting with The JRB on August 8, formerly The Joe Ringer Band, and they will play songs from the 60s to modern-day chart hits.

Asha enjoys the Dippy's Raceway at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade Picture: Ella Wilkinson Asha enjoys the Dippy's Raceway at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Other popular attractions at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure include the Predator High Ropes, Dippy’s Splash Zone, Dinosaur Trail and Secret Animal Garden.

Adam Goymour, park manager and company director, said: “We are all so excited to launch our brand new Dippy’s Raceway attraction for the summer and are looking forward to seeing who can create the best lap record.

“A lot of time and effort has been taken to create a ROARR-some experience for our guests – so we can’t wait to see the course in action.

George in one of the electric cars at new attraction Dippy's Raceway Picture: Ella Wilkinson George in one of the electric cars at new attraction Dippy's Raceway Picture: Ella Wilkinson

“We are lucky that Roarr has so much to offer families and children outside and our picnic areas are also open with social distancing measures in place and there is signage and footprints throughout the park.

“Our cafes are operating a takeaway service and our main restaurant, Explorers, features outdoor terraced seating.”

The park will be launching a new ‘Roarr! Discovery pass’ season ticket offer from August 1 to November 1 which is £35pp and allows unlimited access.

Roarr! is open every day from 10am to 5pm and tickets for adults and children over 90cm are £16.50, guests with disabilities and carers are £8.25 and children under 90cm go free.

Tickets must be pre-booked online at roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk