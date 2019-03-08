Road closures announced for Norwich Pride 2019
PUBLISHED: 11:06 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:17 18 July 2019
As the city transforms into a sea of rainbows, don't leave yourself feeling blue by getting stuck in Pride Day traffic.
Norwich Pride returns on Saturday, July 27 and as well as coinciding with Norfolk Day this year is also extra special as it marks 50 years since the Stonewall Riots.
The fun begins from 10am with stalls and entertainment in Chapelfield Gardens and The Forum and there will be speeches from the Lord Mayor and the Chair of Norwich Pride from City Hall at 12.45pm.
The main event of the day is the Pride March which leaves cCity Hall at 1pm and will feature the Vibe City Street Brass and the Norwich Samba Band.
This year, there will be three pride flags and Pride Cymru have also loaned their 30-metre transgender flag and there will also be an original Gilbert Baker Flag who was the man that designed the first rainbow flag at the San Francisco Gay Freedom Day Parade in 1978.
The March will begin at City Hall, go along St Peter's Street, down Gaol Hill, along Exchange Street, down Bedford Street, right onto London Street, then onto Davey Place, along Gentleman's Walk and then up to Theatre Street ending in Chapelfield Gardens.
The march will be followed by the Pride Show on the main stage and acoustic tent in Chapelfield Gardens from 1.50pm and includes Aaron Carty's Beyonce Experience, The Squirrels, who appeared on the 2018 series of The X Factor, and a Spoken Word Showcase.
These roads will be closed between 11am and 3.30pm:
Bedford Street
Bethel Street
Brigg Street
Castle Street
Chantry Road
Chapelfield East
Chapelfield North
Davey Place
Exchange Street
Gaol Hill
Gentlemans Walk
Haymarket
Hay Hill
Little London Street
Lobster Lane
London Street (between Bedford Street and Guildhall Hill)
Malthouse Road
Rampant Horse Street
St Giles Street
St Peters Street
Swan Lane
Theatre Street
White Lion Street
William Booth Street