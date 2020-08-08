Search

Advanced search

All-you-can-eat Chinese buffet to reopen - and give customers gloves to serve themselves

08 August, 2020 - 06:30
Riverbank Chinese Buffet in Norwich. Photo: Riverbank

Riverbank Chinese Buffet in Norwich. Photo: Riverbank

Archant

An all-you-can-eat Chinese buffet in Norwich is set to reopen next weekend for the first time since March.

Customers will be given gloves to serve themselves when Riverbank Chinese Buffet, on Riverside, reopens on Sunday, August 16.

Owner Toni Patching said they would be taking part in the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which gives 50pc off from Mondays to Wednesdays.

You may also want to watch:

She said changes had been made in order to enforce social distancing, including not all tables being in use, a one-way system and no teppanyaki station.

Usually, she said, the restaurant would seat roughly 100 to 120 people, but now it will accommodate roughly 40.

Customers will still serve themselves for main meals using tongs, though they will be given gloves to do so. Diners will be given cutlery, rather than it being left near the dishes, and where staff would have regularly collected used plates, there will now be trolleys to put them on.

Ms Patching said the restaurant had undergone a refurbishment during lockdown, as part of its new chapter post-reopening.

It will open from 12pm to 9pm all week, and Thursdays to Sundays will see the restaurant’s lunch menu on throughout the day.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Thunderstorms warning after weekend of scorching temperatures

A weather warning is in place for thunderstorms. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bus stranded in village for second week running as drivers urged to park considerately

Sanders Bus stuck in Overstrand. Picture: Ian Richardson

19 new coronavirus cases in Norfolk in last seven days

Great Yarmouth has shown another rise in coronavirus cases. Photo: Sarah Burgess

Wow factor: see inside this rare designer home for sale in a north Norfolk village

From show home to your home: The Spinney in Holme-next-the-Sea is for sale for price on application, although it is expected to around £3m. Picture: Sowerbys

‘Better to just leave’: Kebab shop owner slams council’s lifeline to save business

Thetford Kebab house owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Photo: Emily Thomson

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Four people at coastal nursery test positive for coronavirus

People on the promenade at Gorleston beach in the summery weather as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

The Travellers, who set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft, have now left the area. Picture: Archant

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bus stranded in village for second week running as drivers urged to park considerately

Sanders Bus stuck in Overstrand. Picture: Ian Richardson

19 new coronavirus cases in Norfolk in last seven days

Great Yarmouth has shown another rise in coronavirus cases. Photo: Sarah Burgess

Country pub named in Tripadvisor top ten fine dining list

The Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross near Norwich has been named in a Tripadvisor top ten fine dining list. Photo : Steve Adams

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy spotted buying pizza while on holiday in Norfolk

Tom Hardy enjoyed a pizza from the The Wood Fired Food Co in Burnham Deepdale. Photo: The Wood Fired Food Co.

‘It will be a nightmare’ - Fears of gridlock as town’s ‘vital route’ set to close for ten weeks

Fears a town could be gridlocked, as work to supply 5,000 new homes with electricity could close Thetford's Nuns Bridges for up to ten weeks. Photo: Ian Burt