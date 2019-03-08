Search

'Come on Norwich let's be 'avin' you' - Rick Astley enjoys Broads trip ahead of Take That gig

PUBLISHED: 14:33 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:34 30 May 2019

Rick Astley had a message for Norwich Take That fans. Photo: @rickastley

An excitable Rick Astley broadcast a video message for fans attending Carrow Road's Take That concert tonight.

The 80s star of Never Gonna Give You Up fame posted the video to his Twitter this afternoon ahead of tonight's Take That concert - which he is the support act for.

In the video, which showed him enjoying a cruise on the Broads, he said: "So here we are, we're on the Norfolk Broads and we're playing in Norwich tonight.

"Come on Norwich, let's be 'avin' you.

"Lovely."

Fans reacted to the post referencing Delia Smith's infamous Norwich City Football Club speech with amusement, one saying "Love it, you're truly crackers", and another with "Aye, aye skipper!"

More than 20,000 people are due to descend on Carrow Road when gates open at 5.30pm tonight.

Rick Astley will take the stage around 7.30pm before Take That takeover around 8.30pm.

