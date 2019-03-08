One lucky winner scoops £6,000 worth of Norfolk seaside holidays

Hayley Clarke with her husband and two children, Polly and Stanley, at Hemsby Holiday Park Archant

A total of 3,812 people entered Richardson’s competition to win a year’s worth of holidays at Hemsby Beach Holiday Park – but there could only be one winner.

One lucky winner from Reading has won £6,000 worth of holidays for a whole year, after entering a competition run by Archant, publisher of the Eastern Daily Press newspaper, in association with Richardson's holiday parks.

As part of the prize, Hayley Clarke visited the Hemsby Beach Holiday Park this Easter weekend, and was joined by her husband and two children, Polly, two, and Stanley, four. “It's amazing to have won the prize,” she said. “I will also be taking my parents later on in the year, so the whole family will benefit.”

The win comes at an especially good time for the family, who were due to fly to New York City with WOW Air on the day they ceased trading.

Throughout her stays at the holiday park, there will be a wide range of facilities and activities for Hayley and her whole family to enjoy.

“For May half term, the school summer holidays and October half term, Hayley and her family will be staying in one of our new-in-2018 Gold 2 caravans, which sleep up to six people – perfect for a comfortable family getaway by the seaside” says Shanice Peck, customer and brand champion for Richardson's Leisure which manages the park.

“As well as the accommodation, Hayley has also won the chance to try out some of our fantastically fun Go Active activities. Each member of her party will get to enjoy one Go Active activity per person per day, which means there's plenty of time to try out all of the activities.

“From body zorbing to archery, Lazer Clays to our new-in-2019 high ropes course, The Crow's Nest, there's almost too much to choose from – but our winner has the opportunity to try them all.

“For younger members of the family there's a great selection of GO Junior activities including Mini Musketeers and Robin Hood, Balanceability and Sky Tykes.

“And alongside our range of water activities such as Sea Scooters and Water Walkerz, we're sure Hayley and her family will have a brilliant time with us in 2019.”

