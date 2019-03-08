A night of thrilling contemporary dance as Rambert returns to Norwich

Rambert dance company performing In Your Rooms. Picture: Ben Rudick Archant

A review of Rambert's latest offering currently at Norwich Theatre Royal.

ROUGE by choreographer- Marion Motin, Music - Micka Luna, Costume Design- Yann Seabra, Lighting Design- Judith Leray, Rambert , Churchill Theatre, Bromley, UK, Credit: Johan Persson/ ROUGE by choreographer- Marion Motin, Music - Micka Luna, Costume Design- Yann Seabra, Lighting Design- Judith Leray, Rambert , Churchill Theatre, Bromley, UK, Credit: Johan Persson/

Rambert, the world renowned contemporary dance company is back in Norwich as part of its 2019/20 tour with a trio of wildly different but none the less impressive performances.

In his introduction to this year's tour, Rambert's new artistic director Benoit Swan Pouffer says when putting together a programme he likes to create something which is "eclectic" something which "has to feel like a buffet. But with one thread that goes throughout the work."

And eclectic is definitely the word to describe Rambert's latest offering which sees the company's extremely talented dancers switch between three very different styles of choreography.

The night opens with PreSentient from choreographer Wayne McGregor.

PreSentient by choreographer - Wayne McGregor, Music - Steve Reich, Lighting - Lucy Carter, Design - Ursula Bombshell, Rambert, Churchill Theatre, Bromly, UK, 2019, Credit: Johan Persson/ PreSentient by choreographer - Wayne McGregor, Music - Steve Reich, Lighting - Lucy Carter, Design - Ursula Bombshell, Rambert, Churchill Theatre, Bromly, UK, 2019, Credit: Johan Persson/

Set the to music of Steve Reich the performance opens with a powerful and striking solo -in the case of Wednesday night's performance danced by Kym Sojourna- which draws the audience in but to what and where you're not quite sure.

Against an unsettling wall of sound the rest of the company is revealed and an impressive display of finely tuned and precisely executed contemporary dance ensues.

Not putting a foot out of place, the dancers move across the stage with impressive athleticism and movements which many contain more than the odd nod to traditional ballet.

Following PreSentient and comes Rouge from choreographer Marion Motin, who, as well as founding her own company -Swaggers- has worked with likes of Christine and the Queens and Dua Lipa.

My favourite piece of the night, Rouge opens with what could either be the aftermath of the best house party of your life or the start of a wild night.

Opening with figures appearing and disappearing from a sea of mist while a wizard-like figure stands to side of the stage playing electric power chords, Rouge moves from moments of tension to comedy as well as all emotions in between.

Performed against some fantastic staging and costume design, what makes Rouge special is the opportunity it gives the dancers to show their different personalities.

Last but not least, the night closed with In your rooms by choreographer Hofesh Schecter.

An arresting piece of dance, In your rooms, has an allegorical quality, portraying a society reeling from situations and experiences which divide and unite it.

Set to an eerie sound track and atmospheric lighting the three elements combine to round-off an evening of fantastic dance which, if you get the chance is not to be missed.