Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Director's Cut review: Very rude in parts

PUBLISHED: 13:09 09 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:32 09 November 2019

Norwich Playhouse Credit: Denise Bradley

Norwich Playhouse Credit: Denise Bradley

Archant

Just a little late for Halloween, Kill The Beast brought their spooky film farce to Norwich - but it was no horror show.

Four talented performers (David Cumming, Natasha Hodgson, Ollie Jones, and Zoe Roberts) rapidly switched wigs, dresses, and too-tight lycra to tell the story of the shooting of a 70s horror film that goes wrong after the lead performer meets an untimely end - before coming back to haunt the remaining cast and crew.

The show is tremendously silly, very rude in parts, and for the most part pretty funny.

It is at its strongest in pure farce mode as the protagonists try to conceal a clandestine love affair and the accidental murder of a chimpanzee.

As well as great physical comedy there are some brilliant subtle jokes, including a dispute about misplaced cheesy puffs being avoided by one of the cast discreetly sucking their fingers to hide the evidence.

The cast seem happiest though when performing the many music numbers - although sadly these are the least funny parts, and the finale is particularly over-long.

Overall though this is a winningly-inventive and fun production, that boldly pokes fun at some theatrical and filmic conventions and leaves you in high spirits.

Most Read

Bridge closed after parts were found to be rotten

The bridge has been closed after it was deemed unsafe by a Norfolk County Council inspector. Picture; Archant

Part of street sealed off and incident tents put up amid police investigation

Police have put up tents at Fastolff Avenue in Gorleston. Photo: Submitted

WATCH: A night out with police on Prince of Wales Road

One of the fights that broke out in Prince of Wales Road on Halloween. Photo: Neil Perry

Television comedians Whitehouse and Mortimer tuck into meat pie while filming for BBC

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse, who spent time in Sheringham filming the third series of their hit TV show, Gone Fishing. Photo: OWL POWER/BBC

New Turkish restaurant opens its doors in Norwich

Cemal Alby, owner of the Gem of Norwich restaurant which has opened in the former Prezzo site on Thorpe Road. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

These are some of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk Credit: Getty Images

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man’s collapse sparks police probe

Police have put up tents at Fastolff Avenue in Gorleston. Photo: Submitted

Lie detectors being used on sex offenders in Norfolk

Norfolk Police are using lie detector tests to assess sex offenders Photo: Getty Images

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 2-0 Premier League defeat against Watford

Alex Tettey slashes a first half chance wide in Norwich City's 2-0 Premier League defeat to Watford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 2-0 Premier League defeat against Watford

Tom Trybull tries to test the Watford backline in Norwich City's 2-0 Premier League defeat Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Yobs’ in 4x4s wreck infamous Norfolk roundabout

The famous 'chicken roundabout' has been 'destroyed' by an off-road vehicle. Photo: Sharon Cheer
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists