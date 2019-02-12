Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Review: Kaleidoscope of characters entertain Norwich youngsters

PUBLISHED: 17:05 18 February 2019

Milkshake Live. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Theatre Royal

Milkshake Live. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Theatre Royal

Courtesy of Norwich Theatre Royal

It’s half-term, school’s out and so too are a bunch of children’s television favourites.

Fireman Sam, Shimmer and Shine, Noddy, Wissper and Digby Dragon were among the kaleidoscope of colourful characters that invaded the Norwich Theatre Royal stage.

Scores of children and their parents packed into the city centre venue to see Milkshake Live and the colourful production burst into life from the off.

Loud and enthusiastic youngsters learned songs and joined in with dance routines throughout the performance which centred around Milkshake Monkey putting on his own musical show, thanks largely to the importance of friends.

There was plenty of fun for all the family in this child-friendly show where the colourful characters had the youngsters in the palms of their hands.

• Milkshake Live was at the Norwich Theatre Royal at 11am and 2pm on Monday (February 18).

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A woman has been banned from Cafe 33 in Heartsease after being given a community protection warning. Picture: Archant

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

The air ambulance landing at Happisburgh. Picture: Paul Hovell

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

Ram-raiders targeted The Grow Organisation and Mow and Grow in Bowthorpe, Norwich, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage. Picture: Alexandra Cosgrove

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

#includeImage($article, 225)

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A woman has been banned from Cafe 33 in Heartsease after being given a community protection warning. Picture: Archant

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

The air ambulance landing at Happisburgh. Picture: Paul Hovell

Police search for footage after reports of criminal damage and thefts

Police are appealing for video footage. Picture: Archant

WATCH: Meet Start-Rite’s first-ever female CEO

New Start-Rite CEO Kate Tansley says that you can be a great mum and a great boss too. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant.

Nurse’s warning after pacemaker triggered severe allergic reaction despite her warning to doctors

Chandra Taylor is allergic to all metals except gold, she has now been waiting for her new pace-maker over 7 months. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists