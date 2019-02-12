Review: Kaleidoscope of characters entertain Norwich youngsters

Milkshake Live. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Theatre Royal Courtesy of Norwich Theatre Royal

It’s half-term, school’s out and so too are a bunch of children’s television favourites.

Fireman Sam, Shimmer and Shine, Noddy, Wissper and Digby Dragon were among the kaleidoscope of colourful characters that invaded the Norwich Theatre Royal stage.

Scores of children and their parents packed into the city centre venue to see Milkshake Live and the colourful production burst into life from the off.

Loud and enthusiastic youngsters learned songs and joined in with dance routines throughout the performance which centred around Milkshake Monkey putting on his own musical show, thanks largely to the importance of friends.

There was plenty of fun for all the family in this child-friendly show where the colourful characters had the youngsters in the palms of their hands.

• Milkshake Live was at the Norwich Theatre Royal at 11am and 2pm on Monday (February 18).