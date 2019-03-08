Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Review: Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet is dark and utterly enthralling

PUBLISHED: 16:58 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:58 04 September 2019

Romeo and Juliet Credit: Johan Persson

Romeo and Juliet Credit: Johan Persson

Johan Persson

Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet leaves me searching for superlatives.

Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet Credit: Johan PerssonMatthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet Credit: Johan Persson

The New Adventures dance company opened their show in Norwich last night for a run until Saturday evening.

Having seen Swan Lake a few months ago I was looking forward to an accomplished performance, but was expecting it to be a bit pale in comparison to Bourne's epochal show.

It was anything but.

MORE: Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake review: It left me genuinely speechless

Bourne has taken the best elements of this classic love story and twisted it into a more contemporary and chilling tale.

Instead of fair Verona the entire ballet takes place within an institute.

Romeo and Juliet are both residents, with recognisable characters appearing as other patients, reverends or guards.

Because of this fact the choreography plays to blurring reality with twisted perception - and unsurprisingly, with devastating consequence.

This New Adventures cast seems to be made up of younger dancers, who do have a less striking presence on stage than their principle counterparts in the Swan Lake production.

You may also want to watch:

But this lends itself well to the delicacy of the show.

Paris Fitzpatrick's Romeo is a perfect example, with the character depicted more vulnerably than in classic productions.

Juliet's character has been strengthened as a result, and we see this reflected in Cordelia Braithwaite supporting physical lifts as much a her partner.

A lot more bodies have also been piled onto stage, and there are some stand-out performances in the corps.

Danny Collins is brilliant as Mercutio and blends the comedic moments seamlessly with the heartbreaking.

The corps has also made the most of the physical theatre they've been given to work with.

The audience can hear the stamps of feet on the stage and the clanging of fists against bars - it's raw with impact instead of just a cheap shock.

I will warn you that if you're looking for a production which will gently tug at your heart strings then this isn't for you.

This show is genuinely dark; it's the first time I've seen principles take their final bow with hands covered in blood.

If you want to see something entirely original and utterly enthralling then I cannot recommend this more highly.

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Three men arrested after sexual assault in Chapelfield Gardens

Police have sealed off part of Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

We tested for cocaine use in Norwich’s public toilets and this is what we found

Traces of cocaine was found in the Norwich bus station toilets using drug-detecting wipes. Picture: Archant

Riverside braces itself as key tenants face closure

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Riverside braces itself as key tenants face closure

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Taser drawn on man after car stopped by police on Norwich street

Police led people away after an incident in Magdalen Street in Norwich. Pic: Submitted.

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Cafe Rouge reveals reason for Norwich closure despite ‘excellent’ summer

Cafe Rouge in Norwich's Chapelfield will close this month. Picture: Archant

WATCH: Extra high tides wash over coast

Wells quayside shortly after a high spring tide PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

‘It made me feel like Amy’s death was not important’ - Mum’s upset over inquest blunder

Amy Whitmore, who died on March 25, with her favourite tipple a Kopparberg cider Picture: Michelle Whitmore
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists