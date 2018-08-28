Search

Advanced search

Review: From The Jam celebrate in style in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 07:33 02 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:40 02 December 2018

From The Jam. Photo: Derek-D-Souza

From The Jam. Photo: Derek-D-Souza

Derek-D-Souza

Wow, that was some 40th birthday party!

From The Jam. Photo: Derek-D-SouzaFrom The Jam. Photo: Derek-D-Souza

Norwich’s Open venue was packed and bouncing as From The Jam delighted fans with a fantastic 90-minute set as part of their All Mod Cons anniversary tour.

Yes, believe it or not it is four decades since the release of The Jam’s third studio album of the same name, which pushed the band into the forefront of Britain’s music industry.

Bassist Bruce Foxton is the one remaining The Jam member in From The Jam and still oozes class, relentless energy and passion for the music.

He said before Saturday’s gig; “It doesn’t feel like 40 years and it doesn’t sound like 40 years.

From The Jam. Photo: Derek-D-SouzaFrom The Jam. Photo: Derek-D-Souza

He was absolutely right.

Along with fellow From The Jam members vocalist and guitarist Russell Hastings, drummer Mike Randon and pianist Andy Fairclough, Foxton put on a night to remember for the city audience, many of whom knew just about every word of every track.

As promised the band played the album in its entirety as well as other The Jam hits such as Town Called Malice and Going Underground.

From The Jam will soon be embarking on a world tour including dates in Japan, New Zealand and Australia but Norwich fans need not fear as they are back in the city next May at the Let’s Rock Festival in Earlham Park.

Before they took to the stage on Saturday, the crowd got a real treat with a set from one of Britain’s Leading rhythm and blues bands, Nine Below Zero.

Ian Clarke

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I’m ashamed’: Finance boss stole £1 million to fuel online gambling addiction

Steven Girling from Costessey stole £1m from his employer while he was addicted to online gambling. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Video WATCH: First look at BBC One’s moving Christmas trailer filmed in Cromer

BBC 1 has launched its Christmas 2018 film, “Wonderland, which will run throughout the Christmas period on the channel. Picture: BBC

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship win against Rotherham United

Todd Cantwell notched his first senior goal for Norwich City against Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Updated Ed Balls to step down as Norwich City chairman

Ed Balls will step down from his role as Norwich City chairman on Boxing Day Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video ‘They were a big boost for the whole 90 minutes’ – Midfield star salutes Carrow Road faithful

Teemu Pukki has Carrow Road on its feet for a third time as Norwich City seal victory over Rotherham United. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘If you think someone is an idiot you will up their limit’ - the dangers of online gambling

Online gambling is rising in popularity. Photo: Ingram Publishing/Getty Images

Video Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a stirring 3-1 Championship win against Rotherham

Norwich City academy products Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell were prominent against Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Fears raised for future of Golden Triangle pub

Inside the Garden House in Pembroke Road, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Review: From The Jam celebrate in style in Norwich

From The Jam. Photo: Derek-D-Souza

Video Does this Norfolk town have a knife problem?

Concerned residents living in Great Yarmouth have been reassured they live in one of the safest areas in Norfolk. Picture: Antony Kelly
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast