Review: Eddie Izzard's Wunderbar at Theatre Royal Norwich

PUBLISHED: 08:40 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:44 24 October 2019

Eddie Izzard's new show is called Wunderbar. Picture: PJBayfield

Eddie Izzard says Wunderbar will be final stand-up tour before he makes a run at becoming a member of parliament.

As such, he may see this as a bit of a comedic catharsis before getting down to the serious stuff, and the show addresses everything from Trump to being transgender to how our marmoset-like ancestors may have reacted after the extinction of the dinosaurs.

A couple of sections seem hand-made for a Norwich audience.

When talking about cathedrals, he mentions the Helter Skelter in ours before saying how Jesus probably would have appreciated a latte when giving the Sermon on the Mount.

He also touches on Prince Philip's 'tank driving' and road accident near Sandringham earlier this year.

One of the funniest bits was when he mimed dinosaurs in 'everyday' situations like buying a Mr Whippy.

Izzard slows down after the intermission to delve into his own past. He goes over the epic marathon running of past years to his more recent venture into open-water swimming - something he says is "scary, 75pc of the time".

There's a section about his childhood. Having been born in Yemen, Izzard grew up in Northern Ireland where the kids would go out to "fling mud at cars" and he'd answer back to his mum in a hilariously thick accent acquired after only six months.

But even when Izzard talking about dinosaurs and marmosets he's ultimately talking about human beings and all the quirks, foibles and genius that set us apart, summed up by one of his key motifs "talking plus imagination equals us".

The show concludes on a philosophical note. Izzard warns us that the 21st century could be humanity's last if we don't sort ourselves out, and there's no point on waiting for God to come and save us because he's either not there or won't be willing to.

But if we can work together and make a better world for 7.5 billion people, "that would be truly wunderbar".

Whether Izzard will soon be strolling the corridors of Westminster power is anyone's guess.

But for a evening of laughter, charm and engaging ideas, he certainly has my vote.

Concludes Thursday.

