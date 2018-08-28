Search

Advanced search

Respect to Aretha show bringing soul to the region in 2019

PUBLISHED: 14:20 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:32 18 December 2018

The Voice UK contestant Letitia George will star in the Respect to Aretha show Picture: Sweeney Entertainments

The Voice UK contestant Letitia George will star in the Respect to Aretha show Picture: Sweeney Entertainments

Archant

If a night of powerhouse vocals in tribute to the queen of soul is what you want, then baby you’ve got it as Respect to Aretha comes to venues in East Anglia in 2019.

Respect to Aretha is a new concert show that celebrates the extraordinary career of Aretha Franklin, featuring all her biggest hits including Respect, A Natural Woman and I Say a Little Prayer.

The show has been produced by Sweeney Entertainments and is coming to the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, Marina Theatre in Lowesoft and The Mercury Theatre in Colchester.

The show will be lead by Letitia George, who starred on series four of The Voice with The Kaiser Chief’s Ricky Wilson as her coach, and she will be joined by a seven-piece band.

Letitia said: “I’ve talked about wanting to tribute to Aretha for a few years.

“I initially planned to do a solo show but decided I couldn’t possibly do something this special without my boys.

“If you’re coming to the show expecting to see someone who looks, sounds and acts like Aretha Franklin, you’re not going find it.

“In fact, you won’t find that anywhere.

READ MORE: Julian Clary bringing Born to Mince tour to Norfolk and Suffolk

But if you want to come to a show that celebrates the life of Aretha and helps you get a little taste of the love and passion she had for music, then look no further.”

Aretha Franklin’s extraordinary career as a singer and songwriter spanned over sixty years.

She rose from church gospel singer to international stardom at a young age and is widely accepted as the finest female soul singer of our time.

Julie Sweeney, who co-owns Sweeney Entertainments with Peter Sweeney, said: “This is my most passionate project in 18 years! I am so delighted to be producing this show.

“Nobody will ever replace the Queen of Soul but this is our way of paying tribute to the greatest soul singer of all time.”

Respect to Aretha is at the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on January 18, Marina Theatre on February 15 and Mercury Theatre on April 26 and visit www.sweeneyentertainments.co.uk/respect-to-aretha to buy tickets.

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

Wayland Academy Norfolk has been criticised by parents for organising a 'rewards disco' for pupils with high attendance through the autumn term. Picture: TEN Group

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release CCTV images of men after 11 iPhones are stolen from Apple store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former Norwich Airport boss jailed for six years for rape

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three arrested following £45,000 drug haul discovery in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich man banned from football after throwing banana skin at black Arsenal player in “racial gesture”

Averof Panteli. Photo: Thomas Hornall/PA Wire

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Menswear retailer closes down its three remaining stores in Suffolk and Norfolk

Blue Ink sotre in the Sailmakers Shopping Centre in Ipswich. Picture: Bethany Papworth
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists