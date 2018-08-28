Respect to Aretha show bringing soul to the region in 2019

The Voice UK contestant Letitia George will star in the Respect to Aretha show Picture: Sweeney Entertainments Archant

If a night of powerhouse vocals in tribute to the queen of soul is what you want, then baby you’ve got it as Respect to Aretha comes to venues in East Anglia in 2019.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Respect to Aretha is a new concert show that celebrates the extraordinary career of Aretha Franklin, featuring all her biggest hits including Respect, A Natural Woman and I Say a Little Prayer.

The show has been produced by Sweeney Entertainments and is coming to the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, Marina Theatre in Lowesoft and The Mercury Theatre in Colchester.

The show will be lead by Letitia George, who starred on series four of The Voice with The Kaiser Chief’s Ricky Wilson as her coach, and she will be joined by a seven-piece band.

Letitia said: “I’ve talked about wanting to tribute to Aretha for a few years.

“I initially planned to do a solo show but decided I couldn’t possibly do something this special without my boys.

“If you’re coming to the show expecting to see someone who looks, sounds and acts like Aretha Franklin, you’re not going find it.

“In fact, you won’t find that anywhere.

READ MORE: Julian Clary bringing Born to Mince tour to Norfolk and Suffolk

But if you want to come to a show that celebrates the life of Aretha and helps you get a little taste of the love and passion she had for music, then look no further.”

Aretha Franklin’s extraordinary career as a singer and songwriter spanned over sixty years.

She rose from church gospel singer to international stardom at a young age and is widely accepted as the finest female soul singer of our time.

Julie Sweeney, who co-owns Sweeney Entertainments with Peter Sweeney, said: “This is my most passionate project in 18 years! I am so delighted to be producing this show.

“Nobody will ever replace the Queen of Soul but this is our way of paying tribute to the greatest soul singer of all time.”

Respect to Aretha is at the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on January 18, Marina Theatre on February 15 and Mercury Theatre on April 26 and visit www.sweeneyentertainments.co.uk/respect-to-aretha to buy tickets.