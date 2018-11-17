Blockbuster filmed in Norfolk finally gets release date

Autumn comes in June to the Norwich cathedral cloister for the final day of filming Tulip Fever. Photo: Bill Smith Archant © 2014

Cinemagoers will soon be able to see the hotly-anticipated Tulip Fever film starring Dame Judi Dench.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Autumn comes in June to the Norwich cathedral cloister for the final day of filming Tulip Fever. Photo: Bill Smith Autumn comes in June to the Norwich cathedral cloister for the final day of filming Tulip Fever. Photo: Bill Smith

Film crews visited Norwich Cathedral and Holkham back in summer 2014 but mystery has surrounded its UK release.

Norwich Cathedral’s cloister was transported back to the 17th century for its role in the film which stars Alicia Vikander, Christoph Waltz, Dane DeHaan and Dame Judi Dench.

The film is set in Amsterdam during the height of tulip mania and is based on the novel of the same name by Deborah Moggach, who also penned The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

The film will finally be released in selected UK cinemas on December 7 this year, including Cinema City in Norwich.

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Revd Jane Hedges, said: “Tulip Fever was being filmed in the Cloisters of the Cathedral just as I was moving in four and a half years ago.

“It was fascinating to see the Cloisters full of flowers and farm animals and to have nuns wandering around our precincts.

Autumn comes in June to the Norwich cathedral cloister for the final day of filming Tulip Fever. Photo: Bill Smith Autumn comes in June to the Norwich cathedral cloister for the final day of filming Tulip Fever. Photo: Bill Smith

READ MORE: The Rock releases trailer for Fighting With My Family filmed in Norwich

“It was also a huge honour and delight to meet Dame Judi Dench who was playing the Reverend Mother, just a couple of days before I was installed as Dean.

“We’ve waited with great anticipation for the film to be released and it will be very exciting to see it after all this time.”

Alicia Vikander, Christoph Waltz and Dane DeHaan play the central characters of Sophia Sandvoort, her husband Cornelis and artist Jan Van Loos.

The story was adapted for cinema by Sir Tom Stoppard and the film’s director, Justin Chadwick, previously directed The Other Boleyn Girl and Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.

Cinema City marketing manager Jenny Allison said: “We are very excited and honoured to finally be screening the film.

“Our customers at Cinema City have been asking for a release date since the filming in 2014 so it’s great to now be able to present the feature.”