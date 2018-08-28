Search

Advanced search

Marina Theatre thrilled by community response to relaxed pantomime performance

PUBLISHED: 16:31 02 January 2019

The chill out zone at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft, which is celebrating the success of its relaxed pantomime event. Picture: Marina Theatre

The chill out zone at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft, which is celebrating the success of its relaxed pantomime event. Picture: Marina Theatre

Archant

A theatre is celebrating after record numbers enjoyed a relaxed pantomime performance.

And the event was praised by the community after more than 550 people attended the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft for the relaxed pantomime performance of Peter Pan.

A theatre spokesman said that last Friday’s (December 28) event “was intended specifically to be sensitive to and accepting of audience members who may benefit from a more relaxed environment, including – but not limited to – those with autistic spectrum conditions, anyone with sensory and communication disorders, learning disabled people, people with dementia or even just very small children.”

With adjustments made to the show itself, the theatre also implemented small changes around the building in order to make the event as inclusive as possible.

The theatre’s chief executive, Emma Butler Smith, said: “We made adjustments to our regular show formula in order to ensure that it was an enjoyable experience for everyone.

“It can be the smallest adjustments that make the biggest difference. The house lights were left dim, instead of dark. We limited some of the special effects such as sudden loud noises and bright flashes.

“Some of the scarier aspects of the show were toned down. At the start of the show one of our actors gave an introduction to all of the characters and explained that they were wearing costumes and such.”

Paul Bain, operations manager, added: “A relaxed approach to usual theatre etiquette was required.

“The audience members were allowed to come and go from the auditorium as frequently as they pleased, with stewards on hand as normal to assist.

“We set up a ‘chill out’ zone for those who might require a break during the performance.

“Lowestoft Library were kind enough to provide quiet activities, books and toys for the ‘chill out’ zone, for which we are very grateful.”

The Marina also provided the public with materials with which to prepare for their visit to the theatre. A visual story video guide to visiting the theatre was uploaded to the theatre’s Facebook page and website, and printed visual story guides to the Pantomime story and the theatre building were available from the box office.

The provision of the relaxed performance was praised by the local community on social media, one Facebook user posting: “We attended the pantomime for the relaxed performance with residents some who have dementia it was fantastic they loved it, sang along and clapped their hands. Thank you for putting the needs of others first. We will be back next year.”

Another Facebook user wrote: “We came to the relaxed performance, our daughter has wanted to go to a panto for the last couple of years but this is the first year we have been able to convince our son to go to one. The Marina Theatre putting on this relaxed performance meant we finally all got to experience the fun of the pantomime. Thank you.”

The chief executive added: “We are beyond delighted that, by providing a relaxed pantomime experience, some families and groups were able to visit the theatre, when otherwise they might not have been able to.

“This is certainly something we look forward to doing more of in the future.”

Tickets for Marina Theatre’s 2019 pantomime, Snow White, are on sale now.

Tickets, including those for the relaxed performance on December 29, 2019, are available from the box office on 01502 533200 or via www.marinatheatre.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Drink driver led police on A47 pursuit which hit speeds of up to 100mph

Liam O'Grady leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Most Read

Gang of youths rip windscreen wipers off cars in vandalism spree

Magdalen Street in Thetford where a number of cars were vandalised. Picture: Chris Brown

‘He’s left a huge hole in many lives’ - family’s moving tribute to man who died in crash

31-year-old Ryan Wilson died on December 23 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Would-be lead thief scared off after triggering infrared church roof alarm

St Andrews Church, at Northwold Picture: Chris Bishop

Last man from lost village of Tottington dies

Donald Balls, who was the last person alive to live in the village of Tottington before it was taken over by the army. Picture: Ian Manser

Plans for homes at former gas works to be discussed

Plans for 10 homes at the site of former gas works in Brandon will go before councillors Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Travellers move onto council-owned park and ride site

Travellers at the Postwick Park and Ride site. Picture: Archant

Council reverses planning decision after objector threatened judicial review over hedge

Breckland Council reversed a planning decision after an objector threatened a judicial review over a protected hedge in Beeston. Photo: Graham Corney

Man left with serious facial injuries and broken eye socket after brawl outside pub

The assault happened at the back of The Five Bells pub in Brandon. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Finance boss who stole £1.1m to fund online gambling addiction jailed for four years

Steven Girling from Costessey was addicted to online gambling. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Warning after dog harasses seal ‘for a good ten minutes’

Grey seal pup on the footpath atop the dunes at Horsey beach
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists