Dancers bring star-crossed lovers to the stage

Matthew Bourne's production of Romeo and Juliet. Picture: JOHAN PERSSON johan persson

Fast-emerging dance talent from across East Anglia is getting the chance to star in an exciting interpretation of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, which will open in the autumn.

Young local cast members appearing in Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet Picture: THEATRE ROYAL NORWICH Young local cast members appearing in Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet Picture: THEATRE ROYAL NORWICH

Matthew Bourne's New Adventures has created a passionate and contemporary re-working of the story of the star-crossed lovers.

And it will see some specially-selected young people joining forces with his professional company.

Joe Barbrook was born in Gorleston and lives in Southwold. He is training at the Venue of Performing Arts and is part of Legacy Dance Company UK, who worked with

New Adventures on Cinderella: A Museum Adventure at the Imperial War Museum, Duxford, in February 2018.

Chandi Brading was born in Bali, lives in Bury St Edmunds and is training at Dance East CAT. Freya Brown was born in Chelmsford and lives in Southminster, and is training at Rambert School of Ballet and Contemporary Dance.

Isis Clunie was born in London, lives in Cambridge and is training at the London Contemporary Dance School,

Amonik Melaco is training at Laine Theatre Arts School, and Jack Richardson was born in Colchester and lives in Leeds. He is training at the Northern School of Contemporary Dance.

Joe is very excited to be part of the project. He recalled: “When I got the phone call to say I was part of the young cast, it was such an overwhelming feeling and I am so grateful to be a part of the show.”

Although the curtain does not go up until the autumn, Joe is already working alongside his fellow locally-cast members. He said: “They are all such amazing

young dancers and I feel privileged to go on this journey with them. I am also learning a lot about myself – both my strengths and my weaknesses.”

Taking on the lead roles of Romeo and Juliet will be Cordelia Braithwaite and Paris Fitzpatrick. The touring cast also includes Reece Causton, from West Norfolk, who returns

to the theatre after previously coming to the Theatre Royal in both Swan Lake and Cinderella for New Adventures.

Romeo and Juliet will be at the Norwich Theatre Royal from September 3-7 at 7.30pm, with Thursday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm.

