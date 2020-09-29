New pizzeria and chicken wings restaurant at brewery has busy start

Sam Brown of Gingerlily Catering, at his new venture, the Redwell Vault Pizzeria, with stonebaked artisan chef baked pizzas. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

The man behind a new pizzeria at a brewery on the edge of Norwich says it has enjoyed a busy first few weeks as diners continue to eat al fresco.

Sam Brown set up the Redwell Vault Pizzeria, at Redwell Brewing in Trowse, with a menu filled with pizza, chicken wings and tapas dishes.

Mr Brown - who runs Gingerlily Catering and the Giant Yorkie Roast Co - said he was contacted by Redwell in May about the potential of setting up in a permanent spot there, having run pop-ups in the past.

He said they have invested significantly in new equipment and kit to get the business up and running, and that since launching trade had been strong.

“The weather has been really good for the last couple of months and there’s a massive beer garden which can seat about 170 people with two-metre distancing, so in the circumstances that’s really helped,” he said.

With the winter months now on the horizon, he said they were working on expanding the inside seating too.

From October 4, Redwell will also give the Giant Yorkie Roast Co - which serves up roast dinners in a giant Yorkshire pudding - a permanent home.

Having been launched as a delivery service in lockdown, it will be based at the Trowse site every Sunday and, after a brief break during summer, deliveries will also begin again soon.

The Vault will be open from 3pm to 9pm on Fridays, 12pm to 9pm on Saturdays and 12pm to 5pm on Sundays.

For Mr Brown, who trained at City College Norwich, it will be a welcome rush in business during a time when much of his catering work - including weddings - has been cancelled.

“I’m definitely looking forward to next year,” he said. “We have about 35 weddings already so that’s looking healthy.”

He said a couple of weddings organised for April 2021 had been rearranged to 2022, after the prime minister said restrictions were likely to continue for six months.

The rule of six has also seen many private catering events - at holiday homes on the north Norfolk coast, for example - cancelled, along with Christmas parties at businesses.

But he said he remained positive and grateful for the new chapter.

