Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich theatre company picked to perform at Australian festival

PUBLISHED: 11:32 10 January 2019

Members of REDuck ProDUCKtions perfroming Ministers of Grace: The Unauthorised Shakespearean Parody of Ghostbusters which has been booked for the Adelaide Fringe Festival in Australia. Picture: Hayley Evenett

Members of REDuck ProDUCKtions perfroming Ministers of Grace: The Unauthorised Shakespearean Parody of Ghostbusters which has been booked for the Adelaide Fringe Festival in Australia. Picture: Hayley Evenett

Archant

Shakespeare meets 1980s classic Ghost Busters.

Members of REDuck ProDUCKtions perfroming Ministers of Grace: The Unauthorised Shakespearean Parody of Ghostbusters which has been booked for the Adelaide Fringe Festival in Australia. Picture: Hayley EvenettMembers of REDuck ProDUCKtions perfroming Ministers of Grace: The Unauthorised Shakespearean Parody of Ghostbusters which has been booked for the Adelaide Fringe Festival in Australia. Picture: Hayley Evenett

It’s not an obvious fit, but it’s one that has taken a theatre company from Norwich to a sell out run at the Edinburgh Fringe and now Australia.

REDuck ProDUCKtions debuted its show, Ministers of Grace: The Unauthorised Shakespearean Parody of Ghostbusters, in Norwich last year to rave reviews.

The company, which was founded by Hayley Evenett and James Ducker in 2015, then took the show and its eight cast members to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival where it sold out before the opening performance and received a series of five star reviews.

Now, following its success the show has been picked up by an Australian company and selected for the Adelaide Fringe Festival next month.

REDuck ProDUCKtions will be performing a preview of Ministers of Grace: The Unauthorised Shakespearean Parody of Ghostbusters at The Garage on Tuesday, February 12. Picture: REDuck ProDUCKtionsREDuck ProDUCKtions will be performing a preview of Ministers of Grace: The Unauthorised Shakespearean Parody of Ghostbusters at The Garage on Tuesday, February 12. Picture: REDuck ProDUCKtions

Hayley Evenett, the company manager said the show was popular with a wide range of people: “[The show] balances Shakespeare and Ghost Busters but it is also quite accessible, anyone who loves eighties nostalgia loves getting all the quotes.

“[Last year] was the first time we had been to the Fringe as a company so it was pretty amazing, we had great reviews and sold out,” she said.

Commenting on being chosen for the Adelaide festival Miss Evenett said the whole company where extremely excited: “It’s absolutely nuts, it’s just crazy, [the whole company] are thrilled, we’re a bit overwhelmed but very excited to get the opportunity to take the production elsewhere.”

Talking about the company’s Norwich roots, Miss Evenett said she thought people often underestimated how much creativity there was in the city and relished the opportunity to promote Norwich elsewhere: “I think there is a lot of talent [in Norwich] and a lot going on.

“I feel like Norwich and Norfolk are a hub of creativity and when people think it’s a bit sleepy [it’s great] for us to be able to show Edinburgh and Australia that there is so much going on here,” she said.

Before heading to Adelaide for two weeks of 15 performances, REDuck ProDUCKtions will perform Ministers of Grace: The Unauthorised Shakespearean Parody of Ghostbusters at The Garage on Tuesday, February 12.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Most Read

13 wonderful French houses on the market in January

A family home in Béarn

The life of French writer Colette

French writer Colette in 1906 during her music hall career © La Maison de Colette

10 differences between French and British schools

Pupils at a French school © Fotolia

11 French expressions to use in conversation

© Natalie Getty Images

6 classic types of French bread

It wouldn't be France without bread...

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Robbers armed with ‘gun and hammer’ and clad in skull mask raid home and shop in Norwich

The Kwiksave store on Larkman Lane which was the scene of an attempted robbery last night. Picture: Google

‘Selfish car drivers’ are the cause of traffic delays claims bus boss

Jeremy Cooper, managing director of Go-East Anglia, which runs the Konectbus service, has said selfish drivers are the cause of unpredictable accidents on the A47 and unplanned hold-ups in the city. Photo : Steve Adams

Norwich Ice Rink sees record attendance

Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Is the iPhone dead? Your views on the phone that changed the world

Have we finally fallen out of love with the iPhone? Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists