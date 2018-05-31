Music festival giving away free tickets to NHS workers
PUBLISHED: 13:09 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:19 23 April 2020
Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2016
The organisers of Red Rooster Festival are giving away free tickets to NHS staff and other frontline workers to thank them for their heroic work fighting coronavirus.
The blues and country music festival takes place at Euston Hall, just a few miles south of Thetford, and brings the sounds and sights of the American Deep South to the Suffolk countryside.
This year’s event has been postponed from May 28 to 30 to September 4 to 6 and organisers have confirmed that the main headliners Richard Hawley and Asleep at The Wheel are both available for the rescheduled date.
READ MORE: The Killers, Buble and Let’s Rock - updates on Norfolk’s big events amid Covid-19 pandemic
To show their appreciation for the NHS, there will be 100 free tickets available for staff and also other frontline key workers providing essential services during the outbreak.
To apply, email a scan or picture of your work ID to info@redrooster.org.uk with your name, address, and contact details from 9am on Friday, April 24.
Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis.
Subscribeto our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live here and make sure to join our Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook group.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.