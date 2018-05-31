Video

Music festival giving away free tickets to NHS workers

Red Rooster Festival at Euston Hall, near Thetford, are giving away 100 free tickets to NHS and frontline workers Picture: Sonya Duncan Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2016

The organisers of Red Rooster Festival are giving away free tickets to NHS staff and other frontline workers to thank them for their heroic work fighting coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Visitors enjoy the music, sunshine and food at the Red Rooster Festival Picture: Sonya Duncan Visitors enjoy the music, sunshine and food at the Red Rooster Festival Picture: Sonya Duncan

The blues and country music festival takes place at Euston Hall, just a few miles south of Thetford, and brings the sounds and sights of the American Deep South to the Suffolk countryside.

This year’s event has been postponed from May 28 to 30 to September 4 to 6 and organisers have confirmed that the main headliners Richard Hawley and Asleep at The Wheel are both available for the rescheduled date.

READ MORE: The Killers, Buble and Let’s Rock - updates on Norfolk’s big events amid Covid-19 pandemic

To show their appreciation for the NHS, there will be 100 free tickets available for staff and also other frontline key workers providing essential services during the outbreak.

To apply, email a scan or picture of your work ID to info@redrooster.org.uk with your name, address, and contact details from 9am on Friday, April 24.

Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis.

Subscribeto our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live here and make sure to join our Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook group.