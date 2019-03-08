Search

Car-crushing monster truck revealed for Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival line-up

PUBLISHED: 12:52 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 12 June 2019

The Red Dragon monster truck in action.

Archant

A car-crushing monster truck has been revealed as the latest attraction at a seaside festival.

Visitors will be able to feel the power of the Red Dragon truck at the Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival, taking place along the seafront on Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7.

The two-day free festival is organised by Great Yarmouth Borough Council with sponsorship from individual seafront businesses, and the Greater Yarmouth Tourism and Business Improvement Area company.

A headline attraction on both days will be the chance to strap yourself in for a ride in the Red Dragon monster truck - and get your photo taken as it crushes cars.

Measuring 19ft long and weighing approximately 5 tons, the truck can carry up to ten passengers at once.

The ride is suitable for people young and old alike - providing they are over 3 feet tall.

Rides in the back of the truck will be £8.50 per person while the "adrenaline seat" in the cab is priced at £15. Check out the Wheels Festival Facebook page to enter a competition to win free tickets.

Another festival highlight will be a display from the National Street Rod Association of their members' colourful hotrods, American cruisers which have been lovingly suped-up and customised by their owners.

There will also be displays of lowriders - "bouncing cars" which can be raised and lowered by the driver - as well as a selection of customised vehicles from Best of Britain Modified.

Several car clubs and organisations will be showcasing their special vehicles, including East Coast Pirates, Lotus Car Club, Norwich Classic Vehicle Club, East Coast Truckers and Iconic American Trucks, with Clive Shaw Trucking also offering passenger rides.

Graham Plant, chairman of the economic development committee and deputy council leader, said: "The Red Dragon monster truck commands a significant international following and will certainly be a popular highlight at the Wheels Festival, offering a thrilling 'ride of your life' experience for families and petrol-heads alike.

"It's a real boon to have secured this truck for the 2019 festival, which will be bigger and better than ever with a fantastic line-up of attractions. I would like to thank the festival sponsors for their support."

The festival will take place from 10am to 6pm on the Saturday and 10am to 4pm on the Sunday.

