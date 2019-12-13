Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Record numbers attend Art Fair East 2019

PUBLISHED: 11:53 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:22 13 December 2019

Art Fair East 2019 Credit: Mike and Sonia Marshall

Art Fair East 2019 Credit: Mike and Sonia Marshall

Archant

The region's biggest art fair has been hailed a success with record numbers of visitors viewing the most international line up to date.

Art Fair East, which brings a slice of the international art world to Norwich each year, took place at St Andrews Hall in the city from November 29 to December 1.

The fifth Art Fair East featured hundreds of artworks gathered together from artists based across the world, alongside a raft of regional talent.

The event was founded in 2015 by internationally acclaimed Norfolk-based artists Will Teather and Brian Korteling.

Will Teather said: "We had record numbers of visitors with an audience drawn from across the East of England and beyond.

"I would like to thank both our exhibitors and the public for helping create such a successful year for the fair. Roll on 2020."

Art Fair East was presented in association with sponsor Musker McIntyre Estate Agents & Financial Services and media partner Archant.

Most Read

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Norfolk and Waveney General Election 2019 LIVE: All the updates as Britain decides

Norfolk and Waveney live general election 2019 blog. Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson and Jo Swinson are battling it out to be the next PM. Pictures: PA

Service station closed after cashpoint raid

The Esso service station on the A10 south of King's Lynn has ben sealed off by police investigaing a cashpoint raid Picture: Chris Bishop

Blue tide sweeps North Norfolk as Conservatives take seat

Conservative Duncan Baker celebrates becoming the new MP for North Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man taken to hospital after being found ‘slumped in pool of blood’

Paramedics attend to a man near St Gregory's Alley as members of the pulic assist. Picture: Ian G

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Service station closed after cashpoint raid

The Esso service station on the A10 south of King's Lynn has ben sealed off by police investigaing a cashpoint raid Picture: Chris Bishop

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Leicester City v Norwich City - Press Conference LIVE

Grant Hanley is back in training for Norwich City after injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

A47 blocked after two vehicle crash

Emergency services are on the scene of a two vehicle crash on the A47 at North Burlingham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Person taken to hospital after crash on rural road

Emergency services are on scene at an accident on the B1145 junction with Castle Acre Road near Great Massingham. Picture: GOOGLE STREET
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists