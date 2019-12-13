Record numbers attend Art Fair East 2019

The region's biggest art fair has been hailed a success with record numbers of visitors viewing the most international line up to date.

Art Fair East, which brings a slice of the international art world to Norwich each year, took place at St Andrews Hall in the city from November 29 to December 1.

The fifth Art Fair East featured hundreds of artworks gathered together from artists based across the world, alongside a raft of regional talent.

The event was founded in 2015 by internationally acclaimed Norfolk-based artists Will Teather and Brian Korteling.

Will Teather said: "We had record numbers of visitors with an audience drawn from across the East of England and beyond.

"I would like to thank both our exhibitors and the public for helping create such a successful year for the fair. Roll on 2020."

