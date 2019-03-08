'It is silly and hurtful' - Norwich reality star hits out at online trolls

Reanne Brown working on a campain for Sister Glam UK Credit: Kaylee Brown Archant

A former contestant on The Bachelor UK has spoken about the downside of reality TV with online trolls branding her "uneducated and untalented".

Reanne Brown working with I Saw It First who are sponsor Love Island Credit: Kaylee Brown Reanne Brown working with I Saw It First who are sponsor Love Island Credit: Kaylee Brown

From brand endorsements deals to thousands of followers, reality stars can make some serious cash through their social media but with the instant fame inevitably comes negative comments.

Reanne Brown, 29, from Costessey, took part on the 2019 series of Channel 5's The Bachelor UK and despite being a fan favourite from the start, she dramatically quit the show after she felt singleton Alex Marks wasn't interested in her.

Following her appearance on the show, which followed 17 women competing for Alex's heart, she now has over 18,000 followers on Instagram and has teamed up with brands including I Saw It First, which sponsor Love Island, Bannatyne's gyms and she has even bagged a free holiday to Bali to work with hotels on the island.

Miss Brown, who also works as a travel agent, said: "It has been a bit mental since I left the show and I got over 1.000 messages on my Instagram when I left because people thought I was going to win.

Reanne Brown working with I Saw It First who sponsor Love Island Credit: Melissa Taylor Reanne Brown working with I Saw It First who sponsor Love Island Credit: Melissa Taylor

"I'm really lucky as I have got so many positive messages but I recently got a horrible one saying I was untalented and uneducated as I work with a beauty clinic in Norwich and had a fat freezing treatment and botox which I posted online.

"I retaliated to her and my phone went mental and I got another 500 messages from the public saying well done.

"I don't see the point in trolling as it is silly and hurtful and you never know what someone is battling behind their social media and it is easy to put on a front.

Reanne Brown in Bali working with local hotels Credit: Gabriella Pisani Reanne Brown in Bali working with local hotels Credit: Gabriella Pisani

"Just because I went on a TV show it doesn't mean I'm not a normal person."

The recent deaths of Love Island contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis prompted greater calls for better aftercare on reality shows and Miss Brown spoke to the psychiatrist after her exit.

Miss Brown said: "We had a psychiatrist available to speak to and in terms of our show people were rejected which wasn't very nice.

"I can only imagine the experience of trolling after Love Island is ten times worse than my experience as it is a bigger show."

Actress and model Reanne was previously married to a man she met working on Disney cruise ships but they divorced in 2016 and she moved back to Norwich in 2018 to be closer to her family.

Since taking part, Miss Brown is still single but she is dating and has been messaged by a "couple of old Love Island contestants."

Miss Brown added: "It is definitely a lot harder as I live in Norwich and a lot of people are London-based and no one comes up to you in bars anymore.

"I am looking for someone I have a connection with and I like men who are goofy and make me laugh."