Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Norwich contestant Reanne makes explosive exit from The Bachelor UK

PUBLISHED: 14:14 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:28 13 March 2019

Reanne Brown on The Bachelor UK Credit: Channel 5

Reanne Brown on The Bachelor UK Credit: Channel 5

Archant

Reanne Brown, a model and actress from Norwich, dramatically left the dating show on Tuesday night’s episode after a wedding task made her doubt if bachelor Alex fancied her.

Miss Brown, aged 28 from Costessey, decided to leave The Bachelor UK as she was convinced he had a stronger connection with other girls.

The hit Channel 5 reality show, which is presented by former The Only Way is Essex star Mark Wright, follows 17 girls looking for love with singleton Alex Marks, who is a 31-year-old personal trainer from London.

On the latest episode, which was the last one in South Africa before filming returned to the UK, the girls were asked to pick a wedding dress and then pose for pictures with Alex.

Miss Brown, who got divorced two years ago, was last to pose with Alex and afterwards in a piece to camera he said that of all the girls Reanne had taken his breath away and he was drawn to her face and eyes.

Reanne Brown and Alex Marks on The Bachelor UK Credit: Channel 5Reanne Brown and Alex Marks on The Bachelor UK Credit: Channel 5

However, she didn’t hear what he said about her and when the task was over she asked to speak to him in private.

She admitted that she couldn’t take part in the show anymore as she had promised herself that she would only be with someone that was sure about her.

After Alex failed to reassure her she broke down in tears and stormed out whilst producers tried to comfort her.

Miss Brown said: “I just thought he had a strong connection with other girls and there was not much point in me staying after that challenge but it was difficult for me to watch last night hearing all the nice things he said about me.

The Bachelor UK Credit: The Bachelor/Channel 5The Bachelor UK Credit: The Bachelor/Channel 5

“I was genuinely looking to find love on the show and hadn’t really been dating before I went on it so I took a leap of faith to see if I could meet someone.

“I wanted some reassurance that he was interested but he could barely look at me and the fact he got up was a clear sign to me.

“I’m not mad at him, he can’t help who he likes, but I did fancy Alex and I thought we had a deep connection.

“I’m glad I took part as it was such an overwhelming experience and I learnt a lot about myself and found really good friends with the girls but I wouldn’t do a dating show again.”

Miss Brown is an actress and model and has studied musical theatre and performed all over the world for the last 10 years including Disney cruise ships and at Universal Studios in Florida as Daphne Blake from Scooby-Doo.

Following her divorce, Reanne moved back from America, where she lived her husband, to Norwich in early 2018 to be closer to her family.

Related articles

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

This is where new schools are set to be built across Norfolk

Artist's impression of the new White House Farm Primary School in Sprowston, which is set to open in September 2019. It is one of several new schools planned for the county over the coming years to meet rising demand for places. Picture: NPS Property Consultants

Norwich Italian café owner to retire after 30 years in the business

Roberto Cimelli is hanging up his apron strings after more than 30 years service, Presto, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Bring the noise. Webber and Farke in joint City fan plea as club tee up major announcement

Norwich City fans have a huge part to play at Carrow Road against Hull City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Kerry Katona makes Norwich blunder on Celebs Go Dating with city bodybuilder

Aaron Chalmers Credit: E4

Most Read

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Woman ran off to dodge £450 bill for one night in luxury Norfolk hotel

Park Farm Country Hotel in Hethersett: Photo: Park Farm Country Hotel

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Car owners ‘livid’ after vandals carve obscene images of body parts onto bonnets

Mindless vandals have carved images of obscene body parts onto cars parked in King Street, Swaffham. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Two puppies found abandoned on beach

An aerial photograph of Kessingland looking towards Lowestoft Picture: Mike Page.

Kerry Katona makes Norwich blunder on Celebs Go Dating with city bodybuilder

Aaron Chalmers Credit: E4

Bring the noise. Webber and Farke in joint City fan plea as club tee up major announcement

Norwich City fans have a huge part to play at Carrow Road against Hull City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists