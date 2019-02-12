‘Reanne is the one to watch’ - Norwich contestant wows viewers on The Bachelor UK

Reanne Brown in The Bachelor UK Credit: The Bachelor/Channel 5 Archant

The new series of The Bachelor UK kicked off on Channel 5 on Monday night and Norwich contestant Reanne is already impressing viewers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Bachelor UK Credit: The Bachelor/Channel 5 The Bachelor UK Credit: The Bachelor/Channel 5

Reanne Brown, aged 28 from Costessey, is one of 17 girls looking for love with bachelor Alex Marks who is a 31-year-old personal trainer from London.

She is an actress and model and has studied musical theatre and performed all over the world for the last 10 years including Disney cruise ships and at Universal Studios in Florida as Daphne Blake from Scooby-Doo.

The Bachelor UK, which is hosted by former The Only Way is Essex star Mark Wright, was filmed in South Africa and before they even got to meet Alex, each girl had to make a speech before the group voted for two girls to leave immediately.

Reanne got emotional in her plea as she talked about how she got divorced two years ago and her heart “broke into a million pieces” as she had moved to America for him.

Reanne Brown from Norwich on The Bachelor UK Credit: The Bachelor UK/Channel 5 Reanne Brown from Norwich on The Bachelor UK Credit: The Bachelor UK/Channel 5

She made it through to meet Alex, but eliminated contestant Faran, who left with Natasha, was bitter towards her and said Reanne was “victim playing” and “kicked off the whole sob story thing”.

Reanne, who moved back to Norwich in early 2018 to be closer to her family, introduced herself to Alex with a poem she wrote.

The group then attended a cocktail party where Alex handed out 12 red roses to the girls he wanted to stay and a white one which was for one girl to take him on a date which they could organise.

Reanne received one of the red roses, circus performer Georgina was given the white one and Chloe and Lois were sent home.

Reanne is the one to watch peeps #TheBachelorUK — Jill Beddoes (@BeddoesJill) March 4, 2019

Jill Bedoes tweeted: “Reanne is the one to watch peeps.”

The UK version of the show, which first started in America in 2002, has previously featured a male celebrity including Charlotte Church’s ex Gavin Henson and Made in Chelsea’s Spencer Matthews.

The Bachelor is next on TV on Tuesday at 10.15pm on Channel 5.