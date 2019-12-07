Search

Review: Razorlight return as heroes in explosive Norwich gig

PUBLISHED: 23:56 07 December 2019 | UPDATED: 23:57 07 December 2019

Razorlight at Norwich UEA LCR, December 9 2019. Picture: JASON NOBLE

Razorlight at Norwich UEA LCR, December 9 2019. Picture: JASON NOBLE

Archant

It's been five years since Razorlight fell off the face of the earth and into obscurity.

But as the rammed Norwich UEA LCR proved on Saturday night, the love for their music hasn't dwindled a bit in that time.

Band linchpin Johnny Borrell reconvened the indie rockers last year with a new album, Olympus Sleeping, following an anonymous foray as a solo artist.

But Borrell returned as the only original member from that explosive beginning in 2004, when the four-piece rode the new indie wave that spawned the likes of The Killers and Kaiser Chiefs.

For fans from the beginning, the latest tour offers much to be excited about as original lead guitarist Bjorn Agren returns to the fold, and bouncing around on stage he is clearly happy to be back.

As such, it is no surprise the set leans heavily on the hit-making first two albums, and the Norwich audience laps up every minute.

Some of those which went down best included an arms in the air singalong of Vice, a rabble-rousing rendition of In The City, I Can't Stop This Feeling I've Got and the thoroughly ripped up Rip It Up.

Wire to Wire was a surprising omission, although Carry Yourself has established itself as a set winner.

Also of note was the early appearances of Golden Touch and In The Morning, but that didn't mean the rest of the set was filler. There were plenty of killer tunes which, as the on-point Norwich crowd proved, have been away too long.

Borell's beaming face during the party atmosphere of Before I Fall to Pieces and genuine appreciation in encore Who Needs Love? is a far cry from the tabloid-bothering Borrell of a decade ago, even though he doesn't appear to have aged a day.

And as that encore segues into Don't Go Back to Dalston and America, it's like tonight's heroes have never been away.

Support came courtesy of Callum Beattie - imagine a one-man acoustic Stereophonics - as well as middle of the road broody indie trio Indian Queens.

