Raveningham Sculpture Trail opens for 2020

The Raveningham Sculpture Trail returns. Work by Ruth Brumby. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME Archant

The popular Raveningham Sculpture Trail returns for its fourth year as artists respond to the theme of ‘Creative Odyssey’.

The Raveningham Sculpture Trail returns. Picture shows curator Sarah Cannell. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME The Raveningham Sculpture Trail returns. Picture shows curator Sarah Cannell. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

A total of 46 local and national artists have come together to display sculptural and installation works around three acres of The Raveningham Centre.

Alongside the trail there is a pop-up gallery and shop with works of a range of sizes and prices for sale.

Artists were selected in January based on their responses to the theme, which explores the idea of a journey, and how they visually fitted into the space.

Works include a full-size Iberian Stallion created from steel wire by Connie Adams, a reclining bronze River Goddess by Vanessa Pooley and an outside mini cinema featuring animated short films by Suzie Hannah.

The Raveningham Sculpture Trail returns. Work by Rebecca Clifford. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME The Raveningham Sculpture Trail returns. Work by Rebecca Clifford. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

Curator Sarah Cannell believes the trail to be an important mental health break as we live through the pandemic, she said: “For a lot of visitors, it will be a really uplifting and inspiring exhibition to come and look at.

“Spending a couple of hours outside, looking at beautiful art in a really beautiful space, may take them away from any difficult things they are experiencing.”

As well as being outside, measures have been taken to ensure the safety of visitors.

The Raveningham Sculpture Trail returns. Work by Andy Maule. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME The Raveningham Sculpture Trail returns. Work by Andy Maule. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

The capacity has been reduced by around two thirds and a booking system has been introduced to spread out arrival times.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a significant toll on artists, with the majority of their shows and galleries being cancelled or shut.

For some, working towards the trail became a way to stay engaged with their practice, giving them a goal to work towards during lockdown.

One artist’s job for the NHS was altered during the pandemic and she found her role change to become a frontline worker fighting the virus.

The Raveningham Sculpture Trail returns. Work by Tobias Ford. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME The Raveningham Sculpture Trail returns. Work by Tobias Ford. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

She found working on her piece for the trail gave her a mental break from the intensity of her job.

While many of us sought comfort in arts and crafts during lockdown, we can now also seek escapism in the work of others.

The trail is open from August 1 to 30 and you can book your slot at raveninghamsculpturetrail.com

The Raveningham Sculpture Trail returns. Work by Gordon Senior. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME The Raveningham Sculpture Trail returns. Work by Gordon Senior. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

The Raveningham Sculpture Trail returns. Work by Jason Nixon. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME The Raveningham Sculpture Trail returns. Work by Jason Nixon. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

The Raveningham Sculpture Trail returns. Work by Nick Ball. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME The Raveningham Sculpture Trail returns. Work by Nick Ball. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

The Raveningham Sculpture Trail returns. Work by Mark Purlant. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME The Raveningham Sculpture Trail returns. Work by Mark Purlant. Picture: KATE WOLSTENHOLME