Video

Rag'n'Bone Man performs secret Norfolk gig

Rag'n'Bone Man performing a secret set at the Ocean Rooms in Gorleston. Picture: Danielle Booden Archant 2020 - Danielle Booden

Brit award-winning singer Rag'n'Bone Man got a giant reception with a surprise appearance at a live music event on Saturday night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rag'n'Bone Man performing a secret set at the Ocean Rooms in Gorleston. Picture: Danielle Booden Rag'n'Bone Man performing a secret set at the Ocean Rooms in Gorleston. Picture: Danielle Booden

The star, whose real name is Rory Graham, took to the stage at The Ocean Room in Gorleston-on-Sea as part of their Later with Jools Holland-inspired music night, called The Room.

Taking place across five stages, Rag'n'Bone Man was the surprise special guest, that had been teased ahead of the event, and the other acts were The Coronation Kings, Riddle, The McGuilty Brothers and The H-Gang.

Performing a stripped back set, with just his keyboardist on stage, he performed chart-topping singles Human, Giant and Skin alongside new material.

Jodie Bedford, 17, from Gorleston, said: "He was really good and it was great to hear his new material as I only know Human."

Rag'n'Bone Man performing a secret set at the Ocean Rooms in Gorleston. Picture: Danielle Booden Rag'n'Bone Man performing a secret set at the Ocean Rooms in Gorleston. Picture: Danielle Booden

READ MORE: 10 huge concerts coming to Norfolk in 2020

Johnny Saggs, 33, from Lowestoft, said: "This is my first time at The Room and I would 100pc come again - Rag'n'Bone man is cool and his voice is so powerful when he is playing live."

Helen Hudson, 51, from Gorleston, said: "I did have an idea there was a surprise guest and it was really good when he came on - I actually went to see him two years ago."

It was also something of a homecoming for Rory, who was named British Breakthrough Act and the Critics' Choice at 2017 Brit Awards, as his father has lived in Gorleston for 20 years.

Rag'n'Bone Man performing a secret set at the Ocean Rooms in Gorleston. Picture: Danielle Booden Rag'n'Bone Man performing a secret set at the Ocean Rooms in Gorleston. Picture: Danielle Booden

READ MORE: Sing-along Mamma Mia is coming to Norfolk

Howard Marshall, organiser of The Room, said: "I went to a festival with his dad last year and I know him well as he puts on local music events.

"Rory was playing at the festival so I asked him and he put it straight in his diary and kept to his word.

"He also used to come up here for his holidays and lived here a year when he was 13 and did a lot of jam sessions in Great Yarmouth."

Coronation Kings performing at The Room event at the Ocean Rooms in Gorleston. Picture: Danielle Booden Coronation Kings performing at The Room event at the Ocean Rooms in Gorleston. Picture: Danielle Booden

Whilst The Room has previously been an annual event, for 2020 there is three, with the next one in June, which will feature tribute acts, followed by a regular night in September.

Fans of Rag'n'Bone Man will also be able to see him live locally this summer, when he performs in Thetford Forest, as part of their summer concert series, on June 21.

Riddle performing at The Room event at the Ocean Rooms in Gorleston. Picture: Danielle Booden Riddle performing at The Room event at the Ocean Rooms in Gorleston. Picture: Danielle Booden