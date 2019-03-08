Search

Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills set to host throwback party in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 12:01 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 08 August 2019

BBC Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills Credit: PA Wire/PA Images - Nick Ansell

From the Spice Girls to S Club 7, you'll Wannabee the first in line as DJ Scott Mills hosts a nineties and noughties party in the city.

Radio 1 star Scott Mills will appear at OPEN Norwich on Saturday, November 2 and will celebrate the best chart anthems from the 90s to present.

The event is part of the venue's successful Never Forget club nights and Scott will be the first guest DJ with genres from rock to R&B.

You can expect all the unforgettable party bangers from the last three decades from the likes of S Club 7, Take That, Five, Destiny's Child, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Backstreet Boys, TLC and Spice Girls to Rhianna, Pink, Kanye, Eminem and Snoop Dog.

There will also be classic TV and Movies soundtracks from programmes you'll never forget such as Friends, High School Musical and The Fresh Prince of Bel Air to American Pie, Pulp Fiction, Trainspotting and Human Traffic.

Hayley Gerrard, head of marketing at OPEN Norwich, said: "We are immensely excited to be bringing you the mighty legend Scott Mills from BBC Radio 1 to OPEN Norwich for a night of fun and frolics.

"Expect all the unforgettable chart favourites from the likes of S Club 7 and Five and classic anthems from bands like The Killers, Blink 182, Green Day and The Foo Fighters.

"You will be spoilt for choice!"

Scott presents his self-titled radio show on Monday to Thursday afternoons, with co-presenter Chris Stark, and last June he began hosting the Official Chart Show.

Scott started his radio career at 16 on local Hampshire radio station Power FM and joined BBC Radio 1 in 1998 to present the early breakfast show.

The event, which is for over 18s, is also the Norwich Fireworks After Party with Scott Mills and the other Never Forget DJs set to arrive with a bang from 8pm.

Tickets cost £12 and tickets are available at opennorwich.org.uk

