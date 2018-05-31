Search

Radio 1 DJ Greg James announces Norwich gig

PUBLISHED: 10:42 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 29 November 2019

Radio 1 DJ and Breakfast Show host Greg James has announced a Norwich gig Credit: Courtesy of Coalition Agency

Archant

Radio 1 Breakfast Show host and UEA alumnus Greg James will get the party started as he hosts a club night in the city.

Radio 1 DJ and UEA alumnus Greg James is coming to Norwich Credit: Courtesy of Coalition Agency

The popular DJ will return to his university city on Saturday, April 4 and will be performing a night of classic party anthems from across a range of decades.

He will be joined by local DJs who will be playing chart-topping from a range of genres, including rock, indie, dance and R&B.

Greg studied drama at the university where he also became the manager of students' union radio station Livewire 1350AM and he also presented on Norwich's Future Radio and on Pulse Rated in Salhouse.

He got his big break on BBC Radio 1 in 2007 to present the early breakfast slot and went on to present the early afternoon and drivetime shows.

In summer 2018, he replaced Nick Grimshaw as the host of the coveted Breakfast Show, where he hosts games such as Unpopular Opinions, where listeners phone-in with their controversial views on trivial subjects.

Out of Space Events, the promotion company behind the gig, said: "It was an amazing privilege to have Greg James accept our invitation to come and DJ for us at OPEN in Norwich next year, especially when he has such a busy schedule with the Radio 1 Breakfast Show.

"Greg studied at the UEA and started his career as a radio presenter on Future Radio, which is now based at OPEN, so having him return to the region as the number one Radio 1 Breakfast DJ is great for the city and his fans.

"Out of Space Events are keen to bring different acts and artists to venues across the region next year.

"We have a range of shows coming up at OPEN Norwich featuring acts who made their names in the nineties such as Sash, Living Joy and S Club and we welcomed DJ Scott Mills earlier in November."

The event runs from 8pm to 1am and tickets are on sale now at opennorwich.org.uk and cost £17.50.

