Queues down the street for Norwich pancake van

It has been a booming day for business at Christophe's Crepes in Norwich, with queues down the street to try their flipping brilliant pancakes on Shrove Tuesday.

Lauren and Chris Smith, who own Christophe's Crepes, getting ready for a busy pancake day. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Lauren and Chris Smith, who own Christophe's Crepes, getting ready for a busy pancake day. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Each year on Pancake Day, Christophe's Crepes stock up on extra ingredients in preparation as shoppers and workers alike flock to try their sweet and savoury pancakes.

Alongside traditional flavours such as lemon and sugar and Nutella, there are more unusual options such as the Luigi, with pesto, spinach, cherry tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella, and the Banoffee with banana, crushed Lotus biscuits and toffee sauce.

The food van, located in Davey Place, is owned by couple Chris and Lauren Smith, who live in Old Catton with their two children Billy, 9, and Phoebe, 4, and this September they celebrate eight years in business.

Mr Smith, 38, said: "I started Christophe's Crepes as I love pancakes and my nan Thelma used to cook them for me and they were always my favourite.

"Then when I was travelling around Europe I had crepes and I thought that Norwich needs this and I went for it.

"We started out doing events and weddings and then we tried to get into the city and went from there.

"We decided to do a food van instead of a restaurant as crepes are more of an experience, where you choose what you're going to have and watch what is being made and then wander around eating it."

Their biggest fan is Chris' grandma, who made sure to pop along to the van on Tuesday morning to get her pancake and they are also looking to sell their own homemade spreads in the future.

Mr Smith, who left his job as a gas engineer to start the business, added: "Every year it gets really busy and we have regulars every Pancake Day from offices and we love it.

"Our most popular one on Pancake Day is definitely lemon and sugar as you can't beat a classic.

"Thanks to everyone for coming over the years as without them we wouldn't have a business and we really appreciate it."