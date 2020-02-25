Search

Advanced search

Video

Queues down the street for Norwich pancake van

25 February, 2020 - 15:34
Queues along Davey Place for Christophe's Crepes in Norwich on Pancake Day Credit: Supplied by Christophe's Crepes

Queues along Davey Place for Christophe's Crepes in Norwich on Pancake Day Credit: Supplied by Christophe's Crepes

Archant

It has been a booming day for business at Christophe's Crepes in Norwich, with queues down the street to try their flipping brilliant pancakes on Shrove Tuesday.

Lauren and Chris Smith, who own Christophe's Crepes, getting ready for a busy pancake day. Picture: Ella WilkinsonLauren and Chris Smith, who own Christophe's Crepes, getting ready for a busy pancake day. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Each year on Pancake Day, Christophe's Crepes stock up on extra ingredients in preparation as shoppers and workers alike flock to try their sweet and savoury pancakes.

Alongside traditional flavours such as lemon and sugar and Nutella, there are more unusual options such as the Luigi, with pesto, spinach, cherry tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella, and the Banoffee with banana, crushed Lotus biscuits and toffee sauce.

The food van, located in Davey Place, is owned by couple Chris and Lauren Smith, who live in Old Catton with their two children Billy, 9, and Phoebe, 4, and this September they celebrate eight years in business.

READ MORE: Shopping vouchers and slap-up meals up for grabs in Norwich Big Weekend ballot

Mr Smith, 38, said: "I started Christophe's Crepes as I love pancakes and my nan Thelma used to cook them for me and they were always my favourite.

"Then when I was travelling around Europe I had crepes and I thought that Norwich needs this and I went for it.

"We started out doing events and weddings and then we tried to get into the city and went from there.

"We decided to do a food van instead of a restaurant as crepes are more of an experience, where you choose what you're going to have and watch what is being made and then wander around eating it."

Lauren and Chris Smith, who own Christophe's Crepes, getting ready for a busy pancake day. Picture: Ella WilkinsonLauren and Chris Smith, who own Christophe's Crepes, getting ready for a busy pancake day. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

READ MORE: New escape game takes place after hours across entire city museum

Their biggest fan is Chris' grandma, who made sure to pop along to the van on Tuesday morning to get her pancake and they are also looking to sell their own homemade spreads in the future.

Mr Smith, who left his job as a gas engineer to start the business, added: "Every year it gets really busy and we have regulars every Pancake Day from offices and we love it.

"Our most popular one on Pancake Day is definitely lemon and sugar as you can't beat a classic.

"Thanks to everyone for coming over the years as without them we wouldn't have a business and we really appreciate it."

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Empty van found by dog walker submerged in water in ford

Vehicle submerged in water at Shotesham Ford. PIC: Peter Robertson.

Plans for recycling centre near NDR move one step closer

How the new recycling centre near the NDR could look. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Most Read

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Norwich pub owner found guilty of £1k cancer charity fraud

The Robin Hood Pub, on Mousehold Street, Norwich. PIC: Sonya Brown.

‘Extremely offensive’ - Nazi symbol appears around Norfolk village

Graffiti, including the swastika, has been painted on signs and roads around the village of Gresham in north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied (name withheld)

Don’t panic! Mystery surrounds ‘gun’ discovered on derelict pillbox

The photo of the 'sniper gun' sculpture at Burnham Market has been shared on the Norfolk Countryside Photos (NCP) group on Facebook. Picture: Kevin Appleton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Historic hotel set to close and be turned into flats

Howard and Helen Fradley, who have run the Castle Hotel in Downham Market for almost 30 years. Picture: Chris Bishop

Plans for recycling centre near NDR move one step closer

How the new recycling centre near the NDR could look. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Man in his 90s conned out of £6,000 in phone scam

Police are warning people to be on their guard after an elderly man was conned out of £6,000 in a phone scam Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire
Drive 24