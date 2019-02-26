Stars from the West End to rock Carrow Road with Queen show

Brian May (right) and Roger Taylor (centre) of rock group Queen, with guest singer Paul Rogers (left), performing in 2008. Photo: PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

Norwich City may well be singing ‘We Are The Champions’ in 12 matches time but later this year it will be stars from the West End belting out Queen hits at Carrow Road.

A collection of performers from London’s West End will be in Norwich in September for An Evening of Queen which will celebrate one of the world’s greatest rock bands.

Expect classic anthems such as ‘We Will Rock You’, Radio Ga Ga’ and ‘Another One Bites The Dust’ to fill City’s stadium.

It comes after the huge success of the Oscar-winning movie Bohemian Rhapsody which was released last year.

Tickets for the event on September 6 go on sale at 9am on Tuesday March 5 and prices start at £25.

It is just one the non-football events Carrow Road is hosting this year with Take That returning in May and the Fightmare wrestling match in June.