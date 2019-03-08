Search

American craze Puzzled Pint arrives in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:45 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:45 11 September 2019

Puzzled Pint is growing in popularity and is held on the second Tuesday of every month at a different pub in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Beer and brains meet together at Puzzled Pint which sees teams tackle challenges and compete with other players from around the world.

Alina Sandu, one of the organisers of the Puzzled Pint nights in Norwich. Picture: Neil DidsburyAlina Sandu, one of the organisers of the Puzzled Pint nights in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The event first started in Oregon, USA in 2010 by a group of friends who wanted to create and solve puzzles together and it has since spread to 17 countries, including Australia, South Africa and the UK.

Alongside the Norwich event, there are also similar ones in Edinburgh, Leeds, London and Manchester, and it happens around the world on the second Tuesday of the month with the same challenges.

Each month, there is a different theme and the September one was Dimensions with four puzzles to be solved in 1D, 2D, 3D and 4D.

Alina Sandu, one of the volunteers who organises the city event, said: "It is a monthly event that takes place in a pub with teams of one to ten and it is different from your normal word searches or jigsaws, and is usually a bit more complex, so you may get a cryptic crossword which needs to be translated with brail code or you may need to cut out different shapes.

A relaxed, fun way to socialise and use your brain at the same time - the Puzzled Pint event which is held at a different pub in Norwich every month. Picture: Neil DidsburyA relaxed, fun way to socialise and use your brain at the same time - the Puzzled Pint event which is held at a different pub in Norwich every month. Picture: Neil Didsbury

"We launched in January and we get 40 to 50 people that come along each month and the puzzles take from 30 to 90 minutes to complete them all."

The Norwich Puzzled Pint September event took place at the Louis Marchesi pub in Tombland, but there is a different venue each time, which has also included The Murderers, The Fat Cat Brewery Tap and Ribs of Beef.

Ms Sandu added: "We like to visit a new pub in Norwich each month as well - it is part of the concept of Puzzled Pint to explore the city you live in.

Sophie Allinson and Jack Sutton from Norwich tackle one of the brainteasers at the Puzzled Pint event at the Louis Marchesi pub in Tombland. Picture: Neil DidsburySophie Allinson and Jack Sutton from Norwich tackle one of the brainteasers at the Puzzled Pint event at the Louis Marchesi pub in Tombland. Picture: Neil Didsbury

"It is a cheap and social event as you just need to pay for drinks at the bar and it gets people working together as well as the shared experience element of overcoming difficult clues."

Puzzled Pint is free to attend and the next Norwich event takes place on October 8 and you can keep up to date on the 'Puzzled Pint Norwich' Facebook page.

