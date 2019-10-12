Search

A pug cafe is coming to Norwich

12 October, 2019 - 08:00
A Pug and Frenchie Cafe is coming to Norwich Credit: PugCafe.com

A Pug and Frenchie Cafe is coming to Norwich Credit: PugCafe.com

Archant

With pawsecco and pupcakes to enjoy, pugs and French bulldogs will be celebrated in style at a new cafe coming to the city.

A Pug and Frenchie Cafe is coming to Norwich Credit: PugCafe.comA Pug and Frenchie Cafe is coming to Norwich Credit: PugCafe.com

Hot on the paws of the success of the Dachshund Cafe, which took place in July this year, a pop-up Pug and Frenchie Cafe is coming to Revolution Norwich on Sunday, November 17.

The event will celebrate both breeds and will include a menu designed for your four-legged-friends, including pupcakes, dognuts, pawsecco, pawty rings, pupcorn and each dog will receive a free pupuccino filled with cream.

There will also be cocktails and food for humans and it is a great chance to socialise with fellow owners.

The event is organised by the Pug Cafe who host meet-ups for small breeds in venues across the UK, which also includes dachshunds which they launched in Norwich this summer.

A Pug and Frenchie Cafe is coming to Norwich Credit: PugCafe.comA Pug and Frenchie Cafe is coming to Norwich Credit: PugCafe.com

Anushka Fernando, event organiser, said: "We have been hosting Pug Cafe events for over two years now and have seen thousands of dogs and owners come through our doors.

"Our community of pug and Frenchie owners and lovers have been asking us to come to Norwich for a long time and finally here we are.

"We know there is a huge dog loving community here in Norfolk and after the recent success of Dachshund Cafe we expect the this event to be equally as popular.

A Pug and Frenchie Cafe is coming to Norwich Credit: PugCafe.comA Pug and Frenchie Cafe is coming to Norwich Credit: PugCafe.com

"Pugs and French Bulldogs are two of the most popular breeds in the UK at the moment and they are loved by owners and dog lovers alike."

You don't need to own a pug or Frenchie to attend and dog lovers are welcome to come along for cuddles and puppy love too.

The event runs from 10am with six 75-minute slots, with three for each breed, and tickets start at £7 for adults and £5 for under 16s and under 6s and dogs go free.

A Pug and Frenchie Cafe is coming to Norwich Credit: PugCafe.comA Pug and Frenchie Cafe is coming to Norwich Credit: PugCafe.com

Booking opens at 10am on Saturday, October 19 at pugcafe.com

