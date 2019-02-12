Video

Youngsters make a splash at Puddle Jumping Championships

A toddler makes a huge splash with a little help in the puddle jumping championships at the Welney Wetland Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

For an unseasonably warm start to the half-term break, it might not have been the most obvious of activities.

But youngsters were in their element in west Norfolk yesterday, as they splashed around in the fourth annual Puddle Jumping Championships.

Held at the Welney Wetland Centre, the contest encourages children to don their best wellies and spend the afternoon splashing and jumping around like their favourite cartoon character, puddle-loving Peppa Pig.

Yesterday’s winner was five-year-old Luke Young, who impressed the judges with the height of his splash, style of jump and enthusiasm, and was happy with his win even though he said he had “really soggy boots”.

Luke’s older sister Sophie, nine, won last year and shared some tips for getting the best jump.

The height of the jump helps to make the biggest splash in the puddle jumping championships at the Welney Wetland Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The height of the jump helps to make the biggest splash in the puddle jumping championships at the Welney Wetland Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“Don’t do loads,” she said. “Do one really big jump, it will give the best splash.”

Also taking part was Noah Savory, eight, from Ely, who likes to take a really big run-up before jumping in the puddle.

“My jump went well,” he said. “Getting wet is the best part.”

There is still time to get your jump on, as the championships finish on Sunday. They run daily from 2pm to 3.30pm.

Arianna Young, six, jumps high in the puddle jumping championships at the Welney Wetland Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Arianna Young, six, jumps high in the puddle jumping championships at the Welney Wetland Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Splashing children take part in the puddle jumping championships at the Welney Wetland Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Splashing children take part in the puddle jumping championships at the Welney Wetland Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Twins Evie, centre, and Luke Young, five, still jumping with a friend even when the water has run out in the puddle jumping championships at the Welney Wetland Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Twins Evie, centre, and Luke Young, five, still jumping with a friend even when the water has run out in the puddle jumping championships at the Welney Wetland Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Splashing 20-month-old Millie Sheppard and her brother Rome, take part in the puddle jumping championships at the Welney Wetland Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Splashing 20-month-old Millie Sheppard and her brother Rome, take part in the puddle jumping championships at the Welney Wetland Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Brothers Toby, three, and Oliver, five, land together in the puddle jumping championships at the Welney Wetland Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Brothers Toby, three, and Oliver, five, land together in the puddle jumping championships at the Welney Wetland Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY