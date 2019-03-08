Search

A Pudding and Prosecco Festival is coming to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:47 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:47 16 July 2019

The chefs involved in creating these delicious desserts. From left to right: Sophie Baker, Andrew Baker, Sara Matthews and Zoe Basted. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

Let the good times flow as a Pudding and Prosecco Festival is coming to the city for the first time.

The event will take place at OPEN Norwich in Bank Plain on Saturday, August 17 with sweet treats ranging from sticky toffee pudding to Eton Mess.

The festival will bring together the finest ingredients from across East Anglia and will include Adnams prosecco cheesecake pots and a Gnaw chocolate fountain.

It will run over two sessions from 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 9pm and a standard ticket includes two glasses of fizz, three dessert tasters and a goodie bag.

There is also an enhanced sweet tooth ticket which has three drinks, reserved seating, a taster platter of six desserts and goodie bag.

There will be live music at the event and you will be able to purchase more tokens if you fancy more fizz or sweet treats.

You may also want to watch:

At the festival, there will also be a dedicated station with vegan and gluten free desserts and the prosecco will be provided by Bottega.

Andrew Baker, head of hospitality at OPEN Norwich, said: "It is all about celebrating puddings from all over the world using Norfolk ingredients and enjoying it with prosecco.

"We will have traditional puddings such as sticky toffee, syrup sponge, chocolate sponge, bread and butter pudding and then Eton Mess, a tart selection, entremets, which are mini gateaus, bavarois, macarons, prosecco ice cream and jelly and there will be seven or eight different proseccos available."

The new event is part of wider plans to develop the catering arm of the charitable trust, which funds activities for disadvantaged young people in Norfolk and also includes an upcoming Wizard of Oz afternoon tea and dining in the dark nights.

Mr Baker, assisted in the kitchen by daughter Sophie who is also a chef, said: "We are trying to promote our own events instead of hired ones as all the profits we make go towards running the youth charity.

"We did a Prosecco and Gin Festival recently which went really well and we wanted to find a new idea and this hasn't been done so far in Norwich and is unique.

"We want OPEN Norwich to be known for its food and drink as well as its music."

The event is 18+ with standard tickets available for £18 and VIP Sweet Tooth tickets cost £35 at opennorwich.org.uk

