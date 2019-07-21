Search

Professor Green announces comeback tour with Norwich date

PUBLISHED: 15:13 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:40 31 July 2019

Professor Green perform at the Big Feastival in Oxfordshire Credit: Steve Parsons PA Archive/PA Images

Professor Green perform at the Big Feastival in Oxfordshire Credit: Steve Parsons PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

Read All About It as one of the UK's biggest rappers has announced a new tour which includes a gig in the city.

Professor Green, real name Stephen Manderson, is going on an 11-date tour this autumn and he will perform at The Waterfront in Norwich on Monday, November 18.

The tour follows the release of new album Matters of the Heart, which was released on July 26 and has been abbreviated to M.O.T.H on the album cover.

Professor Green tweeted his 843,000 Instagram followers the news last week and wrote: "Yo Gang Green! It's happening!

"Next Friday is the beginning of the next chapter. New music. New tour. I hope you're ready."

Professor Green, who hails from Hackney, released his debut album Alive Till I'm Dead with Virgin Records in 2010, which reached the number two spot, and he has gone on to release At Your Convenience in 2011 and Growing Up in Public in 2014.

He has had four top ten singles which are Just Be Good To Green, I Need You Tonight, Lullaby and his 2011 collaboration with Emile Sande Read All About It was number one for two weeks.

He is also the co-host of Lip Sync Battle UK on Channel 5 with Spice Girl Mel B and he has also presented BBC Three documentaries on topics such as legalising cannabis, homelessness and illegal dogs.

The Professor Green show starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £18.50 and go on sale on the UEA Ticket Bookings Website at 10am on Friday, August 2.

