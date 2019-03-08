Video

Take a first look inside the new Theatre Royal restaurant

The team at Prelude at Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Ian Burt Archant

The curtain has gone up on the new Prelude restaurant at Norwich Theatre Royal following a fire earlier this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Prelude at Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Ian Burt Prelude at Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Ian Burt

Prelude has opened in the former home of Kemp's Restaurant with an Art Deco design and photographs from the theatre archive on the walls.

The menu includes modern British dishes with a focus on “good Norfolk produce and local suppliers” available at lunch and dinner, with morning and afternoon snacks available.

After a small kitchen fire in January caused damage, they decided to use the opportunity to refresh the dining area too.

Stephen Crocker, Norwich Theatre Royal chief executive, said: “One of the things we wanted to do was to inject character into the space.

Prelude at Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Ian Burt Prelude at Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Ian Burt

“Along the walls are illustrations by Richard Matthews of items from the Theatre Royal archive and old photographs.

“The refit took 14 weeks and we have worked really hard to get back to business as usual as quickly as we can.

“It is hugely important for us that all our commercial activities across the theatre work hard as we don't rely heavily on public subsidies.

“All our profits go back into supporting our learning and participation programmes and work on the stage.

Prelude at Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Ian Burt Prelude at Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Ian Burt

“Refreshing this space means we make sure the front of house matches the fantastic experience we always deliver on stage.”

Main dishes on the sample menu, which will change regularly, include a cider braised pork belly, fillet of bream with tarragon crust and satay sweet potato and spinach curry.

A set menu is available priced at £18 for two courses and £23 for three and they hope that people will come in even if they aren't watching a show.

Stephen Wright, hospitality manager, said: “The surroundings are a lot nicer in here and we have notched up the service and put a lot of time and effort into training staff.

Prelude at Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Ian Burt Prelude at Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Ian Burt

“We are tapping into good Norfolk produce and local suppliers and we hope to create a relaxed atmosphere with elegant finishes.

“We want people not just using it for theatre dining but all-day dining.”

Prelude is open Monday to Saturday 9.30am to 8pm.

Prelude at Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Ian Burt Prelude at Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Ian Burt

Prelude at Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Ian Burt Prelude at Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Ian Burt

You may also want to watch: